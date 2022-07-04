Lifestyle

5 must-read books by best-selling author Danielle Steel

Written by Sneha Das Jul 04, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Danielle Steel aces in romance fiction novels. (Photo credit: Instagram @officialdaniellesteel)

American writer Danielle Steel is one of the most renowned authors of all time. Well-known for her romantic novels, Steel has also written various non-fiction, children's, and poetry books. Most of the books are on the New York Times Bestseller List. Her stories mostly focus on the themes of love, hope, courage, and war. Here are five must-read books by the talented author.

Inspirational The Gift

Published in 1994, The Gift is a heartwarming, inspirational, and compassionate story. Set in the 1950s, the story revolves around a young pregnant woman named Maribeth Robertson who is sent to live with nuns by her father to get rid of the baby. While passing through a small town, she touches on the life of a family who has suffered a great loss.

Rekindled romance Changes

Published in 1983, the book revolves around a top TV anchor named Melanie Adam who has stopped believing in love after an unhappy affair and a failed marriage. When Melanie meets a famous surgeon and widower, she starts experiencing the feelings she thought had vanished forever. She has a tough time making a choice between public life, private life, and her new family.

Terror and betrayal The Long Road Home

The Long Road Home focuses on the themes of terror, betrayal, insecurity, alienation, and pain in an aristocratic setting. The story focuses on Gabriella who is sent to a convent after her parents' separation. As she grows up, Gabriella is still haunted by her childhood and seeks to escape through her writing until she discovers forgiveness, freedom, and healing from abuse.

Unconventional beauty Big Girl

In this book, Steel highlights the themes of self-image, sisterhood, family, and resonant issues of weight while celebrating the virtues of unconventional beauty. The story revolves around a chubby girl named Victoria Dason who is different from her perfect and good-looking family members. She faces criticism from her parents until a chance encounter and a family confrontation turn the tables.

Kidnapped Undercover

Published in 2001, Undercover follows the story of Ariana Gregory who works at an online magazine in Manhattan and is the daughter of the U.S. ambassador to Argentina. Her life turns upside down when she is kidnapped and brought to Paris. An undercover agent unexpectedly crosses paths with Ariana. They discover companionship and beat the unknown enemies.