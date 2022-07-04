Lifestyle

Storm-themed spa room in Italy has the Internet divided

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 04, 2022, 05:15 pm 2 min read

While some people loved the idea, for others this spa induced anxiety.

How does the word spa create an image in your mind? Soothing music, dim lighting, and relaxation, right? But would you ever try a spa during a storm? Here comes the twist, there's a storm-themed spa now! Yes, you read that right. A video of a storm-themed spa located at QC Termemilano in Milan, Italy has sparked an online debate.

Yes or no Amazing vs anxiety inducing: What's your verdict?

The original video posted on a social media platform has surpassed 12 million views but received divided opinions from viewers. The video shows thunderstorms on the walls of the room and a pool getting heavy rainfall. A Reddit user shared the video of the spa room and garnered over 111,000 reach. While on one hand, some say it's "amazing," others say it's "anxiety-inducing."

I could probably hang all day in this storm-themed spa room. (via @Reddit) pic.twitter.com/43KzuYLiG8 — Adam Greenbaum (@Greenbaumly) June 28, 2022

One user wrote, "I think this could be a great exposure technique to practice being calm in stressful situations. Mind over matter, choose our feelings to influence our mood instead of our mood influencing our feelings." Another user approved the idea saying, "I'm obsessed with being in an environment like this so I would 100% honestly love this."

A Reddit user opined, "Growing up in Florida and learning not to be in the water during a lightning storm makes this incredibly anxiety-inducing." A user wrote, "For the love of God and all things holy this is the worst thing I've ever seen. My anxiety is through the roof." What are your thoughts on this adrenaline rush-inducing spa room?