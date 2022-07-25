Lifestyle

5 best fruits to have on the Paleo diet

These fruits are healthy and safe to consume while on Paleo diet.

Also known as the caveman's diet, the Paleo diet is a dietary plan that includes foods similar to what was eaten in the Paleolithic era, some 2.5 million years ago. It usually includes fish, eggs, fruits, vegetables, lean meats, nuts, and seeds. This diet is also effective for weight loss. Here are the five best fruits to have when following the Paleo diet.

Anti-cancer properties Watermelon

One of the best fruits to have in the summers, watermelon is also one of the few sweet fruits you are allowed to have on the Paleo diet. It contains high amounts of lycopene that has anti-cancer properties and helps to prevent cardiovascular diseases. Watermelon contains 37% vitamin C, 31% vitamin A, 8% potassium, and 0.4 grams of fat. However, have it in moderation.

Low in calories Avocado

Avocados are low in sugar and calories, which makes them a great option for people following the Paleo diet. They are loaded with potassium, healthy fats, and fiber that will make you feel lighter and give you more energy. One avocado contains 27% potassium, 56% fiber, 25% vitamin B6, and 33% vitamin C. You can add avocados to salads for some extra flavor.

Metabolism booster Grapefruit

Apart from being low in calories, grapefruit is a great source of vitamins A, C, B5, and B9. It helps to maintain your cholesterol levels and can prevent the risk of cancer. It also helps boost your metabolism. Notably, 100 grams of grapefruit contain 52% vitamin C, 23% vitamin A, 5% vitamin B6, and 2% magnesium, which is enough to maintain a healthy body.

Rich in fiber Apples

If you think apples are loaded with sugar and not allowed in the Paleo diet, then you are wrong. Apples are Paleo-friendly and will keep you full for a longer time. Packed with fiber, they promote digestion and help in preventing cancer and degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. One apple contains 7% vitamin C, 9% fiber, 3% potassium, and 0.2 grams of fat.

Increases immunity Cantaloupe

Cantaloupes are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, including vitamins C, A, and B6, magnesium, niacin, dietary fiber, potassium, and folic acid. These fruits are low in sodium, saturated fat, and cholesterol which makes them Paleo diet-friendly. It increases your immunity and improves skin health. One cup of diced cantaloupe contains 95% vitamin C, 105% vitamin A, 5% vitamin B6, and 5% fiber.