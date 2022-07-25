Lifestyle

Here's all you need to know about pranic healing

These pranic healing technique will cleanse your mind and soul.

Meditation and healing practices have gained importance in our sedentary lifestyle as many have developed irregular sleeping and eating schedules, stress, depression, and anxiety. Pranic healing is an unconventional holistic treatment that aims to balance and harmonize the body's energy processes. It's a non-touch energy healing technique that helps our bodies to function effectively and maintain a healthy and happy life.

Information What is exactly pranic healing?

Pranic healing was created by energy master and spiritual leader Grandmaster Choa Kok Sui. The healing technique uses "life force," "energy," or "prana" to hasten the body's natural ability to heal itself. It incorporates techniques from ancient Tibet, India, and China and teachings from Kabbalah.

Expert explains Concept behind pranic healing

It's believed that healers can channel "healing energy" into someone. Girender Bharti, globally acclaimed Vastu expert and founder of Vastu Wisdom, explained, "There is steady and constant streamflow of vital life force energy (or universal energy) on Earth at all times." "This energy is made up of tiny invisible drops of life force which are responsible for keeping us healthy and alive," said Bharti.

Quote How does this cleansing therapy work?

"The reason it works on the energy body is due to the fact that physical ailments before manifesting as problems in the physical body appear as energetic disruptions in the aura," explained Bharti.

Life force Different cultures have assigned different names to life force: Bharti

According to Bharti, in almost every culture around the world, there is an understanding of this life force and its name for it. "For example, in Chinese tradition, it is referred to as chi and in Japan as ki; in Hebrew, it is referred to as ruach; in Polynesian, this energy is referred to as mana, and in ancient Sanskrit as prana," Bharti said.

Sources The three sources of prana on Earth

Sun: Existing in the sunlight, you can absorb this energy through sunbathing, sun gazing, and drinking water exposed to sunlight. Air: Existing in the air, this prana can be absorbed through breathing, body chakras, deep and slow breathing, and skin pores. Earth: Existing in the ground, you can absorb this from minor chakras or pressure points located on the soles of your feet.

Benefits Benefits of pranic healing

Pranic healing works excellently in bringing down a high fever in children. It can also treat coughs and colds and help reduce stress, anxiety, and negative thoughts. It helps increase your strength and immunity while promoting happiness, inner peace, and spiritual growth. It also helps improve interpersonal skills, memory, and concentration. This healing technique also claims to have the ability to attract good luck.