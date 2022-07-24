Lifestyle

Should you do yoga or aerobic exercises?

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 24, 2022

Fitness is key to maintaining a person’s well-being.

There are many different types of exercises that can help you become stronger and fitter. Regular exercise ensures that mental stress is under check and allows energies to be released from the body. This also prevents long-term health issues like diabetes, hypertension, and cholesterol issues. However, if you're confused between choosing the holistic approach of yoga or the energetic aerobic exercises, here's a comparison.

Cardiovascular exercise What are aerobic exercises?

Aerobic or cardiovascular exercises boost cardiovascular health and are vital for weight loss, like walking, swimming, cycling, etc. The word aerobic refers to the use of oxygen to meet the energy needs of physical exercise via aerobic metabolism. Regular aerobic exercise greatly reduces the risk of heart complications, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses. It combines rhythmic aerobic activity with stretching and strength training programs.

Ancient practice What is yoga?

Yoga strengthens the mind, body, and soul. There are different types of yoga like asanas (physical poses), pranayama (breathing exercises), and dhyana (meditation). Yoga exercises increase strength, tone your body, and boost flexibility. It is a lifestyle that can re-wire the way you approach life. This system of exercise involves breath control and aims for higher consciousness to unite with the universe.

Calorie burn What is better for weight loss?

Aerobics involves higher calorie burning during exercise, while yoga increases core muscle strength and improves flexibility. Yoga also has deeper effects on the soul and leads to spiritual growth. There are some forms of yoga, like hot yoga, which are designed to reduce weight, too. However, if weight loss is your primary goal, then aerobics would be the better choice.

Bigger picture What is better for overall health?

Both aerobic exercises and yoga are great for overall health. They increase metabolism, boost the immune system, and improve posture. However, aerobic exercises cannot provide the strength and flexibility that regular practice of yoga can. Yoga not only improves one's physical condition but can do wonders to the mind as well. Regular meditation can increase focus, improve temperament, and lead to spiritual breakthroughs.

Clean diet Some useful tips

Whether you practice yoga or are regular with aerobic exercise, it is important to maintain a well-balanced diet. For both weight loss and strength training, the weightage is 70% diet and 30% exercise, making it necessary to keep your body clean from the inside. If you are exercising and eating too much or too less, you will face difficulties in reaching your goals.