#HealthBytes: Some effective kettlebell exercises for those who are beginners

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 11:31 pm

Kettlebell exercises can have the same impact as a HIIT workout

Kettlebells are a great tool for strength training and help with endurance and muscle building. They are compact and versatile, making them efficient for home workouts too. What's more, multiple muscles are worked out when using a kettlebell, and along with helping reduce your body weight, it can bring about the same impact as a HIIT workout. Here are some effective kettlebell exercises.

Goblet squat

Kettlebell goblet squat benefits the calves, glutes, and lower back

Hold the kettlebell by the handle with both hands. Keep your elbows tight and your feet parallel to each other. Now, lower your body into how you'd do a bodyweight squat by holding the kettlebell in front of you. Hold the pose for as much as you can. Slowly, lift your body back up. Do this as many times as you may be comfortable.

Thruster

Kettlebell squat thruster works the shoulders, glutes, and lower back

Stand with feet slightly wide and hold the kettlebell in one hand. Squat with the arm holding the bell straight below. Now, stand up and swing the kettlebell upward. Keep your elbow straight with the bell directly overhead. Now, squat and bend your elbow, then stand up while keeping the kettlebell up. You can do the thrust with one kettlebell in each hand too.

Deadlift

Kettlebell deadlift is a total lower body workout

To begin, place the kettlebell directly in front of you with your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Your toes should be slightly turned out. Now, squat and pick up the kettlebell and stand up by pushing through your heels while lifting the kettlebell with your arms. Engage your glutes and lower the kettlebell back to the ground. Do three sets of 10 reps.

One-arm clean

One-arm kettlebell clean works the entire body

Place a kettlebell in front of you. In a squat, grab the kettlebell with one hand. Look straight and lift the kettlebell. Swing it through your legs and immediately force it forward and bring it up to your shoulder. Now, stand up straight while holding the bell near your shoulder. Squat, swing it between your legs, and repeat. Do three sets of 10 reps.