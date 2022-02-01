Lifestyle

5 ways to support your child's creativity

Feb 01, 2022

Parents should help children channelize their creative energy in a positive direction.

Creativity is all about creating different things using our imagination. When creative energies are directed in the right direction, the possibilities are endless. Kids are by nature creative, and the role you play as a parent and guardian decides if their creativity will develop or diminish. You should also know that creativity impacts a child's all-around growth. Here are five ways to support them.

#1 Support their ideas and don't ridicule them

Children are full of innovative ideas. But they don't always make sense to us. However, instead of dismissing their ideas, try to understand what made them think about it and encourage their thoughts. The idea might be bad, but try to pick out the good parts and tell them what more is needed to make it better which will make them think more.

#2 Keep everything simple

If you want to support your child's creative ideas, start with simple things including activities and games. You don't need any fancy toys, an elaborate play area, or the latest games to hone your child's creative skills. Basic items like water, paper, tubes, paints, magnets and other such things can create enough opportunity for them. Also, avoid instructions and let them use their imagination.

#3 Expose your kids to the world to activate their senses

Ensure that your children use all their senses by making them aware and exposing them to the outside world. Taking your kids outside sparks curiosity in them. You don't need to go on expensive trips for this, just take them to a library or museum and ask them what did they learn from there. This will make them come up with the best ideas.

#4 Take them dancing and expose them to the fantasy world

Dancing is one such fun activity that boosts the creative capacity of your little ones. It speeds up the cognitive processes and also improves their problem-solving skills. According to a study, children who practiced and improvised on their different dance moves came up with more unique ideas. Various magic and fantasy shows like the Harry Potter series also trigger creativity in kids.

#5 Avoid rewarding them to ensure long-term creative success

You might feel this tip is too demotivating, but trust us it's important to intrinsically motivate your children to ensure their long-term creative success. Their independent thoughts can be affected if you reward their creativity. It will no longer be an organic process but just a box-ticking activity. Instead, ask them about their ideas and emphasize the creative process to deepen their passion.