Thailand, Bali and more: Pocket friendly international destinations from India

Jan 19, 2022

A good international trip means planning well ahead of time.

An international trip doesn't have to mean months of saving and budgeting. In fact, there are multiple countries that you can visit without burning a hole in your pocket. The key here is to book at least two months in advance to get the best deal on flight rates. Let's explore five such international destinations for your next trip.

Number 1 Bali, Indonesia

Sea temples, volcanic mountains, coral reefs, rice fields--Bali is a mesmerizing island that you must explore. Adventure lovers can go diving, surfing, or take a trek to Mount Batur. If you are looking to simply relax, head to Seminyak and Nusa Dua beaches. Do not miss out on a Balinese massage. The best time to visit is from April to October.

Number 2 Singapore

If you wish to learn about the culture of the earliest Chinatown settlers, then head to the China Town Heritage center. Singapore Zoo is another popular attraction. Visit the iconic Marina Bay Sands to catch a glimpse of the entire city. The world's largest giant observation wheel, the Singapore Flyer, is another way to view Singapore. It is worth a visit throughout the year.

Number 3 Krabi, Thailand

Railay beaches and caves in Krabi see a host of tourists. It has white-sand beaches, lagoons, and caves. Pay a visit to the Thung Teao Forest Natural Park to witness nature in all its glory. The Emerald and blue Pool here are simply mesmerizing. Tiger Cave Temple, Khao Khanab Nam Mountains, Wat Kaew Korawaram Buddhist Temple are a few other attractions. Best time: November-March.

Number 4 Dubai, UAE

Dubai is another place that you can visit. You can take a tour of the Al Bastakiya district or visit Burj Khalifa, the Underwater Zoo. and Madame Tussauds. The indoor ski resort is hugely popular. For adventure seekers, a desert safari, sandboarding, and a hot air balloon ride are recommended. Head to the Deira Gold Souks for pure gold jewelry. Best time: November-April.

Number 5 Male, Maldives

The capital of Maldives is well connected by air to most major Indian cities. The place offers crystal clear water, white sandy beaches, and incredible spas. You can perform activities like scuba diving, snorkeling, dolphin spotting, sky diving, etc. Don't forget to try authentic seafood when here. Take a sunset cruise or visit the "Sea of Stars" on Vaadhoo Island. Best time: November-April.