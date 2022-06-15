Lifestyle

5 tasty and cooling curd-based recipes

These curd-based recipes are easy to make and perfect for the hot humid weather.

Dahi or curd is a staple in Indian households, especially during summers as it helps in digestion and cools down your stomach. Loaded with vitamin B, minerals, protein, calcium, riboflavin, and magnesium, curd boosts your immunity, helps you lose weight, and strengthens your bones. Here are five delicious curd-based recipes that you must try this summer to satisfy your soul and tummy.

#1 Dahi wali bhindi

A popular Hyderabadi dish, dahi bhindi is made in a spicy curd-based gravy. Saute some ladyfingers in oil. Add onions, salt, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder, and mix well. Add curd and mix again. Saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, urad dal, and green chilies and pour this tadka over the curry and mix well. Serve hot with steamed rice.

#2 Dahi aloo

Potatoes cooked in curd or dahi aloo is a perfect gravy dish to enjoy with steamed rice. Saute cumin seeds and asafoetida water in ghee. Add ginger, pureed tomato, garam masala, salt, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder and mix well. Add green chilis and boiled potatoes and mix. Add water and curd and stir well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

#3 Punjabi kadhi

Mix together besan, potatoes, ginger, red chili powder, green chilies, onions, baking powder, and water. Fry the batter and keep aside. Saute curry leaves, red chilies, and fenugreek seeds in oil. Add garlic, onions, asafoetida, red chili powder, and turmeric powder and mix. Mix besan, curd, and water, add to the curry, and cook. Add the pakodas and cook again. Garnish with coriander. Enjoy!

#4 Curd rice

One of the most popular South Indian dishes, curd rice helps to cool down your body during the summer. Pressure-cook rice with water. Mash the rice, add curd and mix well. Saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, urad dal, ginger, chana dal, asafoetida, green chilies, and red chilies in some oil. Add this tempering over rice and mix properly. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

#5 Curd chicken

Beat some thick fresh curd. Add chicken pieces, salt, turmeric powder, chili powder, ginger-garlic paste, and garam masala to it and mix well. Keep it for 25-30 minutes. Saute green chilies in ghee. Add onions, and tomatoes and cook well. Add the marinated chicken pieces and cook well until the pieces turn tender. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with some steamed rice.