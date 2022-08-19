Lifestyle

National Potato Day 2022: 5 incredibly yummy potato recipes

Written by Sneha Das Aug 19, 2022

These potato recipes are yummy and easy to make at home.

If the joke, "Me: Biryani I love you; Biryani: Aloo too," cracks you up every time, you are probably a big fan of potatoes. Today is a day dedicated to this versatile starchy vegetable. Observed on August 19 annually, National Potato Day is celebrated to honor this tuber giving you the perfect opportunity to indulge in it. Check out these five incredible potato recipes.

Punjabi-style Aloo palak

A popular Punjabi-style recipe, aloo palak is a dry stir-fried dish that comes under the list of comfort foods for many. Saute cumin seeds and asafoetida in oil for 30 seconds. Add ginger, garlic, red chilies, and green chilies and saute for five minutes. Add boiled potato cubes, chopped spinach, turmeric powder, salt, and coriander powder, and cook well while stirring occasionally. Serve hot.

Crispy exterior and soft interior Stuffed potatoes with paneer

Place boiled potatoes on a greased tava. Put oil and salt over the potatoes and cook for a few minutes on both sides. Keep them aside. Add mashed paneer, coriander, green chilies, sugar, cashews, raisins, and milk to a bowl and mix well. Fill each potato case with the stuffing and cook on both sides in the pan. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

Breakfast and snacks Aloo ki poori

Infused with flavorful Indian masalas, aloo ki poori can accompany some chilled yogurt for breakfast or evening snacks. Mix together boiled grated potatoes, plain flour, whole wheat flour, coriander powder, chili powder, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, black pepper, and chopped coriander. Cut the dough, roll into small circles and deep-fry the pooris in oil until they turn golden brown. Serve immediately.

Bengali delicacy Aloo posto

A traditional Bengali delicacy, aloo posto is prepared using potatoes and poppy seeds - considered a match made in heaven. Dry roast poppy seeds and coarsely grind them. Saute red chilies, turmeric powder, and ground poppy seeds in some oil. Add boiled potato cubes and salt, mix well and saute for two-three minutes. Serve immediately with some hot rice and urad dal.

Cheesy dish Potato au gratin

Place thinly sliced salt and pepper sprinkled potatoes in the bottom of a greased casserole dish. Add onion slices followed by the remaining potatoes, salt, and pepper. Saute flour and salt in butter. Add milk gradually and whisk well. Add shredded cheddar cheese and stir well. Pour cheese sauce over the potatoes, cover with aluminum foil and bake for one-and-a-half hours.