National Creme Brulee Day: Check out the drool-worthy recipe here

Creme brulee is a sweet, light and creamy dessert served in ramekins.

Observed on July 27 every year, National Creme Brulee Day celebrates the mouth-watering custard and urges you to enjoy this amazing dessert. For the uninitiated, creme brulee is a rich creamy custard topped with a layer of caramel, traditionally served in ramekins. Interestingly, France, England, and Spain have all claimed to be the country of origin of this incredible treat. Here's the recipe!

Ingredients Ingredients required to make the dessert

Creme brulee has a light texture and a milky flavor. To make the classic dessert, you will need four egg yolks, one-fourth cup of castor sugar, and two cups of full-fat milk. You will also need two tablespoons of sugar, one teaspoon of vanilla essence, and a pinch of salt. To make the caramel syrup, you will need half a cup of sugar.

Step 1 First, combine together egg yolks and castor sugar

Put four egg yolks and one-fourth cup of castor sugar in a deep bowl and mix well using a whisk until it turns smooth and light yellow in color. Set the mixture aside. Next, add castor sugar, milk, and vanilla essence to a deep non-stick pan, mix well and cook for two-three minutes on a medium flame until the sugar melts.

Step 2 Pour the mixture into ramekin molds and bake

Add the hot milk mixture to the sugar-egg yolk mixture gradually and whisk continuously so that the egg doesn't scramble. Take five equal ramekin molds and pour the milk mixture into them. Keep aside. Fill half an aluminum tray with water and place the molds at regular intervals. Bake for 30 minutes in a preheated oven, let it cool and refrigerate for an hour.

Step 3 Pour caramel sugar syrup over each ramekin mold and serve

To prepare the caramel syrup, put sugar in a non-stick pan and cook for seven-eight minutes on a slow flame without stirring. Let it melt and caramelize into a syrup by tilting the pan from time to time. Take out the molds from the refrigerator, and pour the caramel sugar syrup over each mold. Let it cool for five-10 minutes and serve.