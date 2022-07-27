Lifestyle

Prague in mind? Check out these amazing budget accommodation options

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 27, 2022

Prague is the capital city of the Czech Republic and is one of the most beautiful cities in the world

Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic, is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, with gorgeous architecture, refined culture, delicious food, and beer. If you love to travel and explore, Prague is a must-visit destination for you! While traveling to Europe can be expensive, we have some great budget hotel recommendations for you in Prague.

New Town district NYX Hotel Prague

This budget hotel is located in the New Town district and has a stylish urban chic decor. It was designed by notable Czech architect Josef Gočár. They have beautiful street art and rooms available in five different categories. They offer free Wi-Fi, live music, a sheesha lounge, a playroom, a skype box, and much more! It is located 50m from the Mustek metro line.

Calm street Cosmopolitan Hotel Prague

Do you want exquisite marble floors, chandeliers, and decorated ceilings - all at an affordable price? Then, the Cosmopolitan Hotel is perfect for you. They have a deluxe room that offers a king-sized bed, underfloor bathroom heating, and Swarovski furniture accessories. Their Gin & Tonic suite also has a complimentary mini-bar. The hotel offers great fitness and sauna facilities.

Holesovice Sir Toby's

Sir Toby's hostel has beautiful antiquated interiors. Located in the Holesovice district in northern Prague, the hostel lives up to the standards of affluent areas despite being cost-effective. It is just a 10-minute drive from Prague Astronomical Clock and Charles Bridge. The hostel has free barbeques, an in-house pub, and great tram connectivity. The dorm rooms can accommodate five to 12 people.

Praha 7 Plus Prague Hostel

This hostel is in Praha 7 which has great tram connectivity despite being an off-central location. There are many exciting facilities here, an indoor salt-water pool, sauna, a beach volleyball court, and a private gym, to name a few. The restaurant is a prime nighttime entertainment spot with an in-house bar. There are private rooms, suites, four-eight bedroom dorms, and female dorms.

Heart of Prague Mosaic House Hostel

The Mosaic House hostel, located in the heart of Prague, aims to maintain a green and eco-conscious environment. They have a water recycling facility that generates 100% renewable energy, an in-house music bar, and a lounge. Located near the Karvolo Namesti metro station, it is within walking distance of Prague Astronomical Clock, Charles Bridge, Vysehrad Castle, and Prague Castle.