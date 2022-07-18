Lifestyle

We recommend these accommodations for a budget trip in Rome

Written by Sneha Das Jul 18, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

These accommodations in Rome are perfect for someone who wants to experience the city on a budget and avail hotel fascilities.

The capital city of Italy, Rome is popular for the Roman Forum, the Colosseum, and iconic classic architecture along with incredible food, a world-famous film industry, and stunning gardens. Also called the "Eternal City," Rome offers a leisurely pace of life to its tourists. If you are planning a trip to Rome, check out these budget-friendly accommodations ranging between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 11,000.

Contemporary design Hotel Domidea

Opened in 2009, Hotel Domidea is a beautiful hotel with a contemporary design. The hotel has five floors with 85 rooms featuring elegant decor. The rooms are bright and spacious and are equipped with all the essential amenities and guests get free WiFi. The hotel houses a cocktail bar in the lobby and offers free information about visits to museums, shows, etc.

Services like 5-star Hotel Filippo Roma

Located in the heart of Rome, Hotel Filippo Roma is just a few steps away from the city's major tourist spots and the Roma Termini Station. One of the best budget-friendly hotels, the property offers services similar to a five-star hotel. The air-conditioned rooms are well-equipped with comfortable beds, and parquet floors. The bathrooms have glass walls and a crystal shower.

70s-style hotel Hotel Pulitzer Roma

Located next to Marconi station, Hotel Pulitzer Roma is a 70s-style property, perfect for travelers who have a tight budget. The hotel has free access to a fitness center with an open-air hot tub and an American-style breakfast buffet. The hotel has 83 rooms with unique details and elegant Italian design and art. It also houses a panoramic terrace and a beautiful internal garden.

Oldest accommodation Hotel Panda

One of the best budget-friendly and oldest accommodations you can find in Rome, Hotel Panda offers rock-bottom prices in spite of being situated in a prime location. It is a pension-style 19th-century accommodation which is located close to the magnificent Spanish Steps and many delightful cafes. The rooms are cute, small, and cozy with simple furnishing.

Cozy guesthouse A Trastevere da M.E.

If you like staying in family-run guesthouses, then book a room at A Trastevere da M.E. to get that at-home feel. Located in the Trastavere neighborhood, you can easily visit Rome's top sightseeing spots from here. Run by Elisa and Michaela Ferrini, the guesthouse will offer you a free map of Rome along with other touristic information. It offers spacious rooms with free wifi.