Top 5 camping sites in India

The world is gradually picking up on travel again after the pandemic wreaked havoc over the past two years. If you are planning on a nice retreat for a weekend close to nature, consider camping other than the usual lodging facilities. Here's a list of India's five best camping sites that you must visit to experience nature at its best.

#1 Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Camping in Rishikesh is a lovely experience. Live on the banks of the Ganges to develop a spiritual connection to the holy land. This will be a great break from your busy and fast-moving city lives. Definitely try river rafting here. However, if you want a quiet holiday or a spiritual retreat, indulge in a yoga session or meditate by the river.

#2 Tso Moriri, Ladakh

Tso Moriri is one of the highest lakes accessible in the world. This lake in Ladakh is a fabulous camping site. The best time to camp here is between May and September since the lake is frozen the rest of the year. Watching the sunrise from here is an experience of a lifetime. Stay in Swiss tents with attached bathrooms and other modern amenities.

#3 Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh

Located at about 4,300 meters above sea level, you reach the lake after a trek. Chandratal translates to "Lake of Moon" and its enchanting beauty will leave you in awe. This is one of the best camping sites in Himachal Pradesh. Although you cannot camp close to the lake anymore, you can camp at a distance and see the lake glowing in the moonlight.

#4 Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Camping in the mountains is totally different from camping in the desert. Most campsites in the desert offer luxury tents and amazing hospitality. You can still feel the thrill of living in the heart of the Great Indian Desert, surrounded by golden sand for miles. A camel safari and evening bonfires are a must. In the evening, enjoy Rajasthani cuisine and folk performances.

#5 Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Enjoy a peaceful riverside tent experience in Cherrapunji with a day off from your busy schedule. The campsites offer a panoramic view of sunset and sunrise that can be a great opportunity for shutterbugs to get busy. Here, you can Indulge in multiple water activities like kayaking, boating, snorkeling, and cliff jumping in the Dawki or Umngot river.