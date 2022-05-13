Lifestyle

5 hot water springs in India promising a mystical trip

Written by Sneha Das May 13, 2022, 11:17 am 3 min read

These hot water springs witness a horde of travelers. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

A hot spring is naturally occurring groundwater that gets heated by geothermal forces and emerges from the earth's surface. Most of the hot water springs in India have dissolved minerals and chemicals that have medicinal properties. The warm waters with a safe temperature offer a natural therapeutic experience and calm you down. Here are five must-visit natural hot water springs in India.

#1 Manikaran Sahib Hot Water Spring in Himachal Pradesh

Located in Himachal Pradesh, Manikaran Sahib is a popular pilgrimage site that is well-known for the most sacred hot water spring. The water here is extremely hot and used for cooking pulses, vegetables, and rice that are served as a part of Manikaran Gurudwara's langar. The water has a strong smell of sulfur and taking a bath in it can cure several skin ailments.

#2 Tattapani Hot Water Spring in Himachal Pradesh

Located on the right banks of the Sutlej River in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Tattapani is a small beautiful village known for its hot water spring. The water is rich in sulfur and according to local people, it can cure several ailments including joint pain, stress, and fatigue. The water temperature here varies between 47 degree celsius to 70 degree celsius.

#3 Dhuni Pani Hot Water Spring in Madhya Pradesh

Located in the mythological town of Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, Dhuni Pani is a natural hot water spring that is nestled amidst the dense forests of Satpura and Vindhya hills. The water here has spiritual significance and is believed to have healing properties. Hundreds of tourists visit this place with the belief that it can get rid of their pain and sins.

#4 Atri Hot Water Spring in Odisha

Located 15 kilometers from the Khordha district in Odisha, the Atri Hot Water Spring is well-known for healing several skin diseases. The water contains some amount of sulfur and has an average temperature of 55 degree celsius during the day. There is also a bathing complex built by the Odisha Government for the ease of devotees who are visiting the Temple of Hattakeshwar.

#5 Aravali Hot Water Springs in Maharashtra

Located in the Aravali village of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, Aravali hot water springs are popular among tourists. The temperature of the water is 40 degree celsius and offers a relaxing experience to bathe in. You will find two kundas (artificial ponds) here located toward the southern side of the Gad river bridge. One is reserved for women and another one for men.