Indore: Bangle seller beaten; minister says he gave fake identity

A video of the incident, that took place on Sunday in Indore's Govind Nagar, went viral on social media

A 25-year-old man selling bangles on the streets was beaten up by a mob after allegedly asking his name in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. A video of the incident, that took place on Sunday in Indore's Govind Nagar, went viral on social media. The Indore police have registered a case on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and other offenses, an official said.

Videos

He was seen asking for mercy in the video

In one viral clip, some people were purportedly seen thrashing the vendor, identified as Tasleem Ali, while he was asking for mercy. In another video, a person beating the vendor was seen accusing him of eve-teasing. He was also seen abusing the vendor and inciting others to hit him. He was also seen warning the man not to be seen in the area henceforth.

Twitter Post

Here is the video of the incident

If this is not terrorism, I wonder what is. A hardworking Muslim man beaten in Indore, his bangles thrown out looted @ChouhanShivraj @PoliceIndore pic.twitter.com/HyuPwdUa2D — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) August 22, 2021

Narottam Mishra

He identified himself with a Hindu name: Narottam Mishra

When asked about the incident, minister Narottam Mishra as per the Home department's report said, the person had identified himself with a Hindu name while he belonged to another community, leading to the dispute. "In this connection, two Aadhaar cards were seized from him," he said, adding that police took action against both sides.

Incident

Here is what the man said in his complaint

In his complaint, the man alleged that five to six persons from the mob asked his name in the Govind Nagar area and when he told them his name, they started beating him. He also alleged that the mob used objectionable words against him and snatched Rs. 10,000 from him, his mobile phone, Aadhaar card, other documents, and bangles worth around Rs. 25,000.

FIR

Hunt on for those involved in the incident

Notably, the man hails from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district. Meanwhile, the police official said based on the man's complaint, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), Section 141 (unlawful gathering), Section 147 (rioting), Section 395 (dacoity), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant provisions. "Efforts were on to nab those involved in thrashing him," he said.

Further details

Another FIR has been filed against supporters of bangle sellers

The official also said that late Sunday night, a large number of people supporting the bangle seller reached the Central Kotwali Police Station where they allegedly indulged in inappropriate sloganeering and breach of peace. A separate FIR was registered against them on charges of rioting, forcibly obstructing a public way, and other relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.

Quote

Those who created ruckus might be booked under NSA: DM

"Members of some small outfits were suspected to be behind those who created ruckus in the Central Kotwali area while supporting the bangle seller. They have been identified and if necessary, they might be booked under the National Security Act," District Magistrate Manish Singh said.