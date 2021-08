MP: Naxal with Rs. 8L bounty held after police encounter

Police and Naxals exchanged fire in a village under Birsa Police Station limits on Tuesday

A 25-year-old Naxal carrying a reward of Rs. eight lakh on his head was nabbed after an encounter with the police in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Wednesday. In an encounter with the police on Tuesday in the Balaghat district, a Naxal, identified as Sandeep Kunjam aka Lakkhu, was arrested, Mishra told reporters.

Details

State government is running operation to eliminate Naxals: Mishra

He said, "The arrested ultra was carrying a total reward of Rs. eight lakh, including Rs. three lakh in MP and Rs. five lakh in Chhattisgarh, on his head." Police and Naxals exchanged fire in a village under Birsa Police Station limits on Tuesday. The state government is running an operation to eliminate Naxals from MP, Mishra said.

Information

Kunjam is member of Khatiya Mocha Area Dalam of Maoists

According to the Balaghat police, Kunjam is a member of the Khatiya Mocha Area Dalam of Maoists. On a tip-off that about 20 Naxals are gathered in Jairasi village, a police team reached the spot and surrounded them, police said in a statement.

Statement

Police retaliated in self-defense when Naxals started firing: Statement

When asked to surrender, the Naxals started firing while retreating toward the forest. Police also retaliated in self-defense. One of the Naxals, identified as Sandeep Kunjam, was arrested by the police, the statement read. The statement is silent on casualties, if any. According to the police, 18 cases are pending against the arrested Naxal in Madhya Pradesh and four in Chhattisgarh.

Information

Kunjam is a resident of Kuakonda village in Chhattisgarh

"Information about his activities in Maharashtra is being collected," police said. Kunjam is a resident of Kuakonda village under the Bengur Police Station in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.