5 budget accommodations to consider on a trip to Venice

Written by Sneha Das Jul 19, 2022

These hotels are pocket-friendly and will make your stay in Venice special and memorable.

Known for its art and architecture, gorgeous scenic views, narrow canals, and gondolas, Venice is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world. One of Europe's most magical cities, Venice has been calling out to travelers for centuries now. If you are planning to answer that call on a budget, check out these five accommodation options within Rs. 5,000 per night.

Urban and modern atmosphere Hotel Centrale

Located in the center of Mestre, Venice, Hotel Centrale has pocket-friendly rates that are perfect for solo travelers or someone on a work trip. The property featuring 99 rooms is just 1.2km from Mestre Train Station. Piazza Ferretto, the main shopping area of Mestre, is just 50m from the main entrance of the hotel. Moreover, it is a pet-friendly hotel. Attention, pet parents!

Co-working space AO Hotel Venice Mestre 2

Opened in February 2019, the AO Hotel Venice Mestre 2 is one of the best budget-friendly accommodation options in Venice. The property is pretty close to the Venezia Mestre railway station. The hotel features more than 280 elegantly designed rooms. There's an entertainment area with table football, billiards, and a book corner. Business travelers can also reap maximum benefits in the hotel's co-working space.

Three-star property Vacation Venice Hotel

Located in the Stazione Mestre district, just 1.3km from Torre dell Orologio, Vacation Venice Hotel is a three-star property perfect for travelers on a tight budget. The rooms are equipped with satellite TV, free Wi-Fi service, and a safe box. Residing here, you will be just a 10-minute drive away from the Port of Venice and Grand Canal. The hotel is also pet-friendly.

Convenience Dream Holidays Guesthouse

Dream Holidays Guesthouse is very conveniently located for tourists in Mestre. The accommodation is just 2.6km from both Torre dell'Orologio and Galleria Matteotti, 1.8 kilometers from M9 Museum, and 2.5 kilometers from Ferretto Square—all places you'd want to visit. The property has a 24-hour front desk and free private parking. Venice Marco Polo is the nearest airport to the guest house.

Convenient location Ducale Hotel

Located in Favaro Veneto, Ducale Hotel's convenient location makes it a popular choice among travelers on a budget. The hotel rooms are decorated in a classical style, featuring parquet floors and private bathrooms. The hotel also provides free Wi-Fi service. The rooms also have a telephone with automatic wake-up service.