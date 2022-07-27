Lifestyle

Make these simple lifestyle changes to be more environmentally friendly

Written by Sneha Das Jul 27, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

Being environmentally friendly helps to improve the quality of your life.

Being environmentally friendly and protecting Mother Earth not only makes the planet a better place to live in, but also improves your quality of life. You can start with conserving water, buying recycled products, walking more, planting more trees, and consuming locally-grown vegetables. Here are five easy ways to become more environmentally friendly and promote sustainability.

Plants and trees not only offer us oxygen and fruits but also prevent soil erosion and provide shelter to wildlife. Plant some trees and maintain greenery around your home to keep your rooms cool and fresh during the summer season. Also, try growing your own herbs or vegetables on your balcony or garden to consume healthy, organic, and natural produce.

Try cutting off meat from your diet for at least two-three days a week and choose a plant-based diet that includes a lot of vegetables, fruits, legumes, and grains. This can have a significant impact on reducing your carbon footprint while giving you nutrition and energy at the same time. It is also extremely efficient and cost-effective and can help fight climate change.

Recycling is one of the best ways to adapt to an eco-friendly lifestyle. It reduces wastage sent to landfills and incinerators, prevents pollution, conserves energy, and brings economic benefits. You can recycle almost everything, your battery, car, papers, containers, clothes, and rigid plastic products. Before you throw away anything, think if the item can be recycled. If so, send it to a recycling plant.

Ditch conventional and incandescent bulbs and switch to LED light bulbs that are more energy efficient and do not contain mercury. These bulbs are eco-friendly as they are made of less toxic materials, use less power and you also don't need to replace them frequently. Their brightness can be adjusted, and they are available in a wide range of designs to suit your needs.

With many countries banning the use of plastic, it's important you get into the habit of avoiding the use of plastic bags. Plastics take hundreds of years to decompose and release toxic substances into the soil, leading to ecological problems and potential threats to wildlife. Instead choose convenient, affordable, and eco-friendly options like paper, cloth, or denim bags that are reusable.