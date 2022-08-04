Career

Use these 5 free resources to ace JEE preparation

Written by Ramit Sharan Aug 04, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is a national-level entrance exam for candidates wishing to obtain admission to engineering courses at the prestigious IITs, NITs, and various other institutes in India. It is conducted by the National testing agency (NTA) and consists of two exams: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Here are some useful free resources for students to prepare for JEE.

#1 IIT-PAL (IIT-Professor Assisted Learning)

This interactive platform (www.iitpal.iitd.ac.in) was officially launched by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. It is an initiative of the Ministry of Education. IIT-PAL provides educational support to students from Classes 11-12 who are preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET, among others. Free video lectures for physics, chemistry, maths, and biology are offered, and students can interact with IIT professors, too.

#2 Ask IITians

Students can register for free with Ask IITians, which offers live online coaching by IIT faculty members. One can access various pre-recorded lectures, doubt forums, notes, comprehensive study materials, all-India test series, solutions to previous papers, etc. It also has a remarkable in-depth performance analysis mechanism. Ask IITians has paid packages but offers several free resources, too, including study material, sample papers, tips, etc.

#3 Unacademy

This popular learning app is free to download. There are many highly rated educators offering video lessons on the platform. It offers a lot of content in the form of courses, including solved papers, preparation strategies, subject-wise lectures, etc. that can be availed for free. Students can also access high-quality notes and save them for offline use. Unacademy offers a few paid services, too.

#4 IIT JEE Test series

This website (www.iitjeetestseries.com) offers a great collection of practice questions that are relevant for JEE Main and Advanced entrance exams for free. Students can access instant solutions, bookmark important questions, and receive detailed solutions, too. Along with concept builder questions to understand the subjects, it helps aspirants prepare in a structured manner through practice question banks, random tests, and mock tests/all-India test series.

#5 Doubtnut

This free educational app allows students to click and upload numerical problems and receive instant video solutions to the questions. There are several courses available for JEE preparation, besides video/PDF solutions for NCERT and other books, question banks, video/PDF solutions, useful videos, revision notes, etc. Moreover, the content is offered in English and Hindi in order to increase accessibility for students.