Germany is a great option for students wishing to go abroad for their graduate or postgraduate studies. The country is not only beautiful but also has a thriving economy with a great culture. These factors have made it a popular destination among Indian students for higher studies. However, studying in Germany can be expensive, too. Here are some scholarships for Indian students in Germany.

Scholarship for leaders Kofi Annan MBA Scholarships

This is for potential leaders from developing countries. Candidates must have an undergraduate degree and good academic performance. They must be proficient in English and aim to contribute to their home country's development. It covers tuition fees fully—providing €25,500 for Master in Management (MIM) and €43,500 for Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees at ESMT Berlin. Costs like travel, insurance, visa, etc. are covered.

Scholarship and exposure EMS Undergraduate Scholarships

The European Management School (EMS) provides this scholarship for students applying for bachelor's degrees. Candidates must have excellent academic achievements and social credentials to be eligible for this scholarship. This program provides a tuition waiver of 50% for selected students along with international exposure for the personality development of the students.

PhD, master's candidates Heinrich Boll Scholarships

This scholarship is offered to those students who have successfully cleared the entrance exam for universities for the master's and PhD courses in Germany. Financial aid of €850 is offered to master's students along with some additional allowances, while PhD candidates can receive €1,000 each month along with a €100 monthly travel allowance. The students receive this amount for a regular period of study.

Scholarship for master's Goethe Goes Global Scholarship

This scholarship is for candidates aspiring to pursue a master's degree at the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany. Annually, there are 20 seats available for this scholarship, which offers €1,000 per month to international students till the end of their course. Candidates must have completed their undergraduate degrees in order to be eligible for this scholarship.

Scholarship and internship DAAD WISE scholarship program

DAAD WISE (Working Internships in Science and Engineering) is for students pursuing engineering and science degrees and wishing to do research internships in publicly-funded German institutions or research institutes. Undergraduate students can receive scholarships of €750 per month for living expenses, €1,075 in travel subsidies, and health, accident, and personal liability insurance. Selected students get two-three month research internship opportunities in the country.