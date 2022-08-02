Career

Decoding the exam preparation strategy of NEET top rankers

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is a medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the national level. Subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany are tested in the exam, which consists of 180 questions carrying 720 marks. It also has negative marking for wrong answers. Here are some useful preparation strategies of toppers to crack NEET-UG.

Plan study schedule Create a realistic schedule

It is vital to have a carefully planned-out schedule while preparing for the NEET-UG exam. Create a plan that suits you, keeping in mind your school hours as well. Make sure to have short breaks between the study sessions so that you can rest your mind. Figure out whether morning or night study sessions suit you better and stick to it.

Subject-wise time allocation Give appropriate preparation time to each subject

Each student has their own strengths and weaknesses. However, generally, physics takes time as it involves numerical questions and formulas, biology is very vast and hence topics could take more time to remember, and chemistry is usually the least time-consuming subject. Allocate appropriate time to each subject while preparing as well as during the exam to ensure that nothing has been left out.

NCERT, the bible Get thorough with NCERT textbooks

Many teachers must have told you not to ignore the NCERT textbooks while studying. This is very true, and you must make the NCERT books your bible for NEET-UG preparation. These books explain everything in a step-by-step format using easy-to-understand language. This will cement the basics of various concepts, which will help you crack the NEET-UG exam.

Eat well, sleep well Take care of your health

Having a fixed sleep schedule will allow your brain to absorb the information that it has learned much better. Studying for more than 10 hours every day also requires the brain to relax. A well-rested mind will ensure better learning, too. Maintaining a healthy diet and staying fit is also essential to performing well in NEET-UG.

Don't give way to fear Stay calm during the exam

Furthermore, it is important to keep fear at bay while appearing for NEET-UG. If you have prepared thoroughly, then your brain will certainly retain the information. It is vital that you stay calm and have a positive mindset while attempting the paper. The best way to do this is by taking regular practice tests and test series to get used to the exam format.