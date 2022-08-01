Career

CAT 2022: Application begins on August 3; check details here

CAT 2022: Application begins on August 3; check details here

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 01, 2022, 04:29 pm 3 min read

The application deadline for CAT 2022 is September 14.

The application procedure for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022, the entrance exam for enrollment to Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other associated B-Schools throughout the country, will commence on August 3. The website iimcat.ac.in now has an informational bulletin and other materials pertinent to candidates. The application deadline for CAT 2022 is September 14.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the toughest management entrance exams through which students are admitted to the prestigious 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and over 1000 other top B-schools.

Every year, around 2.3 lakh individuals apply for admission to management institutes through this exam.

The Indian Institute of Management, IIM Bangalore, will host the CAT 2022 exam on November 27.

Eligibility CAT 2022 eligibility criteria

Applicants having a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or comparable CGPA, 45% for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates can register for the exam, as per CAT's 2022 information bulletin. "The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective university/institution," an official statement read.

Details Details regarding conversion of marks

"In case of grades/CGPA, the conversion to percentage of marks would be based on the procedure as certified by the respective University/Institution," it added. "If any University/Institution confirms that there is no scheme for converting CGPA into equivalent marks, the equivalence would be established by dividing the candidate's CGPA by the maximum possible CGPA, and multiplying the result with 100," it further stated.

Exam CAT exam to take place on November 27

The exam will be held on November 27, and admit cards will be released on October 27 at 5 pm. The CAT 2022 application cost is Rs. 1150 for SC, ST, and PWD applicants and Rs. 2300 for all other candidates. Candidates in their final year of undergraduation and those who have finished degree requirements and are waiting for results can apply for it.

However, if chosen, candidates whose results are still pending will only be permitted to begin the program provisionally if they present a certificate from the principal or registrar of their university or institution stating that they have satisfied all requirements for earning the undergraduate degree. This certificate must be issued on or before the date specified by the respective IIM.

Information 'IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of selection process'

"IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process...Candidates should note that the mere fulfillment of the minimum eligibility criteria would not ensure consideration for shortlisting by IIMs," states the information bulletin.