5 scholarships for Indians to study in the UK

Written by Ramit Sharan Aug 01, 2022

The United Kingdom (UK) is one of the most popular countries for higher education.

The United Kingdom (UK) is one of the most popular countries for higher education. Its rich culture is matched with great opportunities for intellectual growth. Many Indian students prefer to go to the UK for higher studies in their respective fields. However, education can be pretty expensive there. Here are some scholarships which can aid talented students in pursuing various courses in the UK.

Erasmus Mundus is one of the most popular scholarships for Indians aspiring to study in the UK. It aims to boost the quality of education by increasing the cooperation between Europe and the world. The amount of scholarship awarded varies according to the level of study, course duration, and nationality of the students. Non-EU candidates reportedly receive higher scholarship amounts than EU applicants.

The British Council provides scholarships in partnership with various universities across the UK. These scholarships are specifically offered to Indian students. Candidates pursuing postgraduate courses across a variety of subjects are eligible. The program is funded by the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council alongside participating institutions. Full tuition cost for a one-year PG course is provided to the selected candidates.

The Rhodes Scholarship program at the University of Oxford is one of the oldest, originating in the will of Cecil Rhodes in 1902. Five students wishing to pursue postgraduation are selected based on their intellect, character, and leadership skills, among other qualities. It covers tuition fees, stipend, health insurance, and two economy-class flights (one each at the beginning and end of the scholarship).

Students seeking to pursue a doctoral degree in various subjects from St. John's College of the University of Cambridge are eligible for this scholarship. It was introducted in honor of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who is an alumnus of this prestigious institution. The fully-funded scholarships cover academic fees, air fare, monthly stipend/living expenses, and visa expenses.

An initiative by Commonwealth governments, this scholarship is funded in the UK by the Department for International Development. It is awarded to students belonging to the 53 Commonwealth countries. Managed by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) of the UK government, this scholarship covers the basic allowance, tuition fees, and economy class airfares. More than 800 scholarships are offered every year.