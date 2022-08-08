India

3-year-old in coma after father beats her for playing longer

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 08, 2022, 03:50 pm 2 min read

The girl's father Basith Khan was charged with attempt to murder by the Saifabad police based on a complaint from mother Sana Fatima, said police.

According to Hyderabad police, a three-year-old girl is currently in a coma at a local hospital after being severely beaten by her father for playing too long. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, Sana Fatima, on Monday, the Saifabad police charged the girl's father, Basith Khan, with attempt to murder, as per the police.

Statement Official statement regarding the case

"The girl is in a coma and was admitted to Osmania hospital after her father threw her on the floor. We've taken him into custody," SHO of Saifabad police, K Sattaiah, reportedly stated. "The man has been disturbed due to the family's economic condition and is frustrated in general at home," added Sattaiah. The father of the girl is reportedly an auto-rickshaw driver.

Details Details regarding the case

The incident happened Saturday evening at the family's house in AC Guards, Saifabad, and was made public on Sunday after Fatima filed a police report. Basith was reportedly irritated with Sakina for spending too much time in the restroom while playing with water. According to the police, when she refused to listen, Basith attacked her with a belt and ladle and began beating her.

Fact The mother tried to protect her child from the beating

Fatima attempted to intervene after hearing her daughter's cries for help. Basith allegedly shoved her away and threw the girl to the ground in rage. The mother managed to drag her away to the bedroom, where she soon discovered froth coming from her mouth. The girl was driven to a nearby clinic before being transferred to Osmania General Hospital.

Hyderabad Mother pregnant with fifth child

Notably, Sakina is the third of Basith's four daughters, and her mother, Sana Fatima, is currently eight months pregnant with a fifth child. Basith was charged with attempted murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as infringements under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. These allegations were filed against Basith by the Hyderabad police in Saifabad.