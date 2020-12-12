A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Bollaram industrial area of Sangareddy district near Hyderabad, Telangana, on Saturday. The fire is reported to have been triggered by a blast at Vindhya Organics around 1 pm earlier in the day. Nearly 20 people have suffered injuries as per the latest reports, including three people who remain critical. Here are more details.

Fire Blast flung roofing sheets into air, causing panic

Eyewitness videos from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke emerging from the factory. According to The Times of India, a reactor explosion had sent roofing sheets flying into the air, causing panic. Initial reports suggested that many people were feared trapped inside the factory. Nearly 20 injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals by the police and locals, TOI reported.

Quote Fire caused by reactor explosion: Divisional fire officer

According to Hindustan Times, Sangareddy divisional fire officer V Srinivas had said earlier in the day, "The fire erupted in the factory supposedly due to the explosion of a reactor. We are trying our best to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas." "We are making attempts to go in while dousing fire gradually," he had said.

Rescue, relief 4 fire tenders rushed to site; fire tamed

Fire department officials told TOI that they had received a fire distress call at around 1:30 pm. Four fire tenders from Kukatpally, Patancheru, and Miyapur reportedly reached the spot to tame the fire. According to NDTV, the fire was brought under control soon. Officials had evacuated workers from the Vindhya Organics factory as well as adjacent factories.

