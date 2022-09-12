Lifestyle

5 yummy recipes using vermicelli you must try at home

These vermicelli recipes are easy to make at home.

Made from rice or refined flour, vermicelli is a traditional type of pasta that is similar in appearance to rice noodles. It's low in sodium and is absolutely fat-free and cholesterol-free which makes it perfect for people on a weight loss diet. It's also packed with protein and carbohydrates that offer you instant energy. Here are five delicious recipes using vermicelli.

Nourishing breakfast Vermicelli upma

Saute mustard seeds and urad dal in oil. Add onions, curry leaves, and green chilies. Saute for two minutes. Add peas, carrots, and water. Mix well, cover the lid, and cook for four minutes. Now add dry-roasted vermicelli, hot water, and salt. Mix it well and cover the lid. Cook again for six minutes while stirring occasionally. Add lemon juice, mix well, and serve.

Creamy and luscious Vermicelli kheer

This vermicelli kheer is the perfect dessert to serve after meals. Saute vermicelli in ghee for three-four minutes. Add water and milk, mix well, and cook for four-five minutes. Add sugar and the remaining milk, and cook for another two-three minutes while stirring continuously. Add cardamom powder, mix well, and cook for one-two minute. Garnish with silvered almonds and serve warm.

Spicy and flavorful Vermicelli pulao

Saute vermicelli in oil for five minutes. Separately, saute cumin seeds, cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves in ghee for some seconds. Add carrots and green peas, and saute for two minutes. Now add turmeric powder, salt, garam masala, and chili powder, and saute further. Mix water followed by vermicelli and cook well. Mix lemon juice and serve warm.

Wholesome meal Vermicelli nut idli

Combine together roasted semolina, roasted vermicelli, curd, water, and salt. Let the mixture rest for 30 minutes. Saute cashew nuts, curry leaves, urad dal, green chilies, mustard seeds, and asafoetida in oil. Add this tempering to the batter along with fruit salt. Mix well. Pour the batter into greased idli molds and steam for 10-12 minutes. Serve hot with coconut chutney and sambhar.

Crispy yet soft texture Sev biranj

A ghee-roasted vermicelli preparation, sev biranj has a crispy yet soft texture and is usually prepared during the festival of Holi. Combine saffron and warm milk, mix well and keep aside. Saute the vermicelli in ghee. Mix milk and water, and cook for five minutes. Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron-milk mixture and cook well. Garnish with pistachio silvers and serve immediately.