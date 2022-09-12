Lifestyle

5 unique hotels in Hong Kong where you must stay

Written by Sneha Das Sep 12, 2022

These unconventional hotels in Hong Kong will ensure you a quirky and fun-filled trip.

Popularly known for its rich history and culture, enchanting skyline, beautiful forested peaks, and mouth-watering dim sum, Hong Kong has an irresistible energy. It's also home to some really fantastic hiking trails and bustling markets, making it the perfect tourist destination for adventure freaks and shopaholics alike. Here are five unique hotels in Hong Kong where you must stay.

Disney-themed hotel Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Nestled along the shores of the South China Sea, this lavish five-star Victorian hotel will take you to a fun-filled Disneyland experience. The property features Kingdom Club suites with themes of Frozen and Cinderella. The rooms have Victorian-style wooden furnishings and every fixture and decal of the property has Disney details. The hotel also has a garden maze in the shape of Mickey Mouse.

Kid-themed rooms Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel

Known as Hong Kong's only beachfront hotel, this property is nestled on Gold Coast, Hong Kong, and is an amalgamation of urban and rustic living. A dream property for children, the hotel features unique rooms with themes like outer space, magical princesses, carnivals, trams, and racing cars. The property also houses Hong Kong's first upcycled green-themed room and a special glamping getaway room.

Hollywood Regency style Hotel Madera Hollywood

Located in the heart of Central Soho district, Hong Kong, this beautiful boutique hotel is colorful, bold, and stylish. Designed in the Hollywood Regency style, the hotel's 38 rooms offer an artistic experience of Hollywood's Golden Age. The property pays tribute to legendary stars Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Frank Sinatra, and Bing Crosby with the rooms dedicated to each one of them.

Warehouse-turned-luxury hotel Ovolo Southside

Set in the fast-rising Wong Chuk Hang district of Hong Kong, Ovolo Southside is the first-ever warehouse-turned-luxury hotel in the city. The property has combined industrial and contemporary styles to create an amazing 21st-century design. The interiors are inspired by the 80s pop culture with Graffiti and art installations spread throughout the hotel's spaces. The property has Rockstar suites with bold graphic colors.

Chinese culture Mira Moon Hotel

Located in the Causeway Bay area, this quirky five-star boutique hotel has a stylish vibe. It reinterprets the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival mythology through its interiors. The rooms of the property feature plenty of oversized chairs and marble floors, paying homage to the importance of the humble bunny rabbit in Chinese culture. The bedrooms have monotone color schemes and unusually tiled walls.