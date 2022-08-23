Lifestyle

Check out these 5 unique hotels to stay in Germany

Germany combines an old-world charm with the beauty of modern cities, making it a must-visit destination. The country houses a multitude of historic buildings, medieval fortresses, and stunning castles and palaces which add to its popularity. Compared to other European countries, Germany is less expensive and ensures a convenient trip for travelers. Here are five unique hotels to stay in Germany.

An iconic castle Burg Colmberg Hotel

Located in Colmberg, this hotel is within a 1000-year-old castle, and is run by a family. It is decorated with fortified walls, ancient stone towers, overgrown royal stables, and a deer reserve. The castle has fairytale-like rooms and suites, and a rustic-style restaurant that serves excellent Franconian cuisine. You can sip on an exclusive beer called Schwarzer Ritter, which is quite dark and strong.

Igloo-style rooms Iglu-Dorf Zugspitze

The Iglu-Dorf Zugspitze is located atop Zugspitze, which is Germany's highest peak. This hotel offers breathtaking views of Switzerland, Germany, and Italy. The property features a total of 20 igloos that are made of snow and ice. You get soft sleeping bags and sheepskins to protect yourself from freezing temperatures. In fact, you can take a dip in their whirlpool baths for some warmth.

Sleeping inside wine barrel Hotel Lindenwirt

If you are looking for a rustic ambiance and want to stay inside a big-bellied wine barrel, then book a room in Hotel Lindenwirt in Germany's Rudeshwim. There are about half a dozen casks placed around the hotel courtyard, each of which has been named after famous local vineyards. Historically, each cask was used to store 6,000 liter of fermented grape juice.

A prison-turned-hotel Hotel Alcatraz

Did you know that this hotel nestled in the heart of Kaiserslautern was once a prison? Well, the story is that when the prison got shut, two local lawyers invested €2 million, and transformed it into a hotel. Today, this lavish hotel has 56 rooms and suites, and a conference hall as well. The rooms feature steel-frame beds and barred windows.

Weird and unique hotel Propeller Island City Lodge

Touted as one of the world's weirdest hotels, Propeller Island City Lodge is a twisted accommodation that got its name from a Jules Verne novel. The rooms teleport you to a wicked world with their green-leather padded cells, flying beds, and lion cages. Besides that, the sinks are made from beer barrels, table bases from tree trunks, and taps from heater valves.