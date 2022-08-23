Check out these 5 unique hotels to stay in Germany
Germany combines an old-world charm with the beauty of modern cities, making it a must-visit destination. The country houses a multitude of historic buildings, medieval fortresses, and stunning castles and palaces which add to its popularity. Compared to other European countries, Germany is less expensive and ensures a convenient trip for travelers. Here are five unique hotels to stay in Germany.
Located in Colmberg, this hotel is within a 1000-year-old castle, and is run by a family. It is decorated with fortified walls, ancient stone towers, overgrown royal stables, and a deer reserve. The castle has fairytale-like rooms and suites, and a rustic-style restaurant that serves excellent Franconian cuisine. You can sip on an exclusive beer called Schwarzer Ritter, which is quite dark and strong.
The Iglu-Dorf Zugspitze is located atop Zugspitze, which is Germany's highest peak. This hotel offers breathtaking views of Switzerland, Germany, and Italy. The property features a total of 20 igloos that are made of snow and ice. You get soft sleeping bags and sheepskins to protect yourself from freezing temperatures. In fact, you can take a dip in their whirlpool baths for some warmth.
If you are looking for a rustic ambiance and want to stay inside a big-bellied wine barrel, then book a room in Hotel Lindenwirt in Germany's Rudeshwim. There are about half a dozen casks placed around the hotel courtyard, each of which has been named after famous local vineyards. Historically, each cask was used to store 6,000 liter of fermented grape juice.
Did you know that this hotel nestled in the heart of Kaiserslautern was once a prison? Well, the story is that when the prison got shut, two local lawyers invested €2 million, and transformed it into a hotel. Today, this lavish hotel has 56 rooms and suites, and a conference hall as well. The rooms feature steel-frame beds and barred windows.
Touted as one of the world's weirdest hotels, Propeller Island City Lodge is a twisted accommodation that got its name from a Jules Verne novel. The rooms teleport you to a wicked world with their green-leather padded cells, flying beds, and lion cages. Besides that, the sinks are made from beer barrels, table bases from tree trunks, and taps from heater valves.