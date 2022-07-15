Lifestyle

Traveling to Paris? Check out these five best budget stays

These budget-friendly hotels in Paris will ensure you a cozy and comfortable stay.

The capital of France, Paris, is one of the most beautiful cities in the world well-known for its museums, ancient art collections, cafe culture, high-end gastronomy, and the most iconic Eiffel Tower. The romantic atmosphere of the city has given it the tag of the "City of Love." If you are planning to visit soon, here are five budget hotels for a comfortable stay.

Solo traveler Elysees Union Hotel

The Elysees Union Hotel is located in the upmarket 16th arrondissement which makes it not too far from the Eiffel Tower. It's a budget-friendly hotel that is housed in a 19th-century building where Marcel Proust, a French novelist once resided. This hotel is perfect for solo travelers as it's located in the city's residential part. You can book a single, double or quadruple room.

Latin Quarter Hotel des Grandes Ecoles

If you are looking for a quiet and peaceful stay during your Paris trip, then book a room at Hotel des Grandes Ecoles located in the historical Latin Quarter, fifth arrondissement. The hotel road is the place where American novelist Ernest Hemingway once lived. Run by the same family since the 60s, this old-fashioned and charming hotel with a lovely courtyard is quite affordable.

Napoleon-style architecture Hôtel des Grands Hommes

Located on the Place du Pantheon, one of the iconic locations in Paris, Hôtel des Grands Hommes is a historic building that dates back to the 18th century. It is the property where poets Andre Breton and Philippe Soupault wrote Les Champs magnetiques. The hotel rooms are classic chic reflecting early 19th-century Napoleon-style architecture with lavish fabrics, empire-style furniture, and fabric wall coverings.

Luxurious amenities Mama Shelter Paris West

If you are looking for a budget hotel with luxurious amenities, then opt for Mama Shelter Paris West in the 15th arrondissement, near the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles and Parc Andre Citroen. The rooms feature five-star quality beds and organic toiletries. They also have a rooftop terrace where you can enjoy Mama Shelter's homemade fares. The hotel also has a pizzeria and rotisserie.

Technologically advanced citizenM Paris La Defense Hotel

Located just 15 minutes from the town by metro, citizenM Paris La Defense Hotel is a perfect property to consider if you are traveling to the city for work and looking for budget-friendly accommodations. The hotel features contemporary-style bedrooms with power showers and extra-large kind-sized beds. The hotel is technologically advanced; downloading an app allows you to control in-room features and watch free movies.