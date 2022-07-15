Lifestyle

A must-read list of books for people in their 30s

A must-read list of books for people in their 30s

Written by Sneha Das Jul 15, 2022, 06:12 pm 3 min read

Reading these books will make your 30s more fulfilling.

For many people, reaching the age of 30 is a significant milestone as it marks the beginning of mature adulthood and perhaps the end of your youth. By the age of 30, you get to know yourself better and become more self-aware and responsible. As you go through this decade in life, read these five best books to relax, reflect, and unwind.

Humorous memoir The Rules Do Not Apply by Ariel Levy

Published in 2017, this is a powerful, dark, and humorous memoir by Ariel Levy that explores the themes of love, loss, and how one can overcome loss and reinvent themselves at any age. The story revolves around the 38-year-old author, Levy, and her adventurous life journey. Levy, a lonely child, had resisted societal norms from an early age to follow her heart.

Best-selling memoir Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

Eat, Pray, Love is one of the best-selling memoirs by Elizabeth Gilbert that will change your life once you start reading it. The memoir is based on Gilbert's travel around the world including Italy, Indonesia, and India at 34, leaving her marriage, career, and mortgage behind. Through this journey, she discovers her real self and what she wants out of life.

Laugh-out-loud comedy Ghosts by Dolly Alderton

Written by Dolly Alderton, Ghosts is a smart and contemporary laugh-out-loud comedy that gives you some insight into how it feels to be in your early 30s. The story revolves around 32-year-old food writer Nina Dean, her relationship with her family, friends, and boyfriend Max, and her significant points in life. After Max throws her life into chaos, Nina understands what's important to her.

Feel-good novel A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

Written by Fredrik Backman, this novel was published in English in 2013 and made it to the New York Times Bestseller List. The story revolves around a grumpy yet lovable 59-year-old Swedish man named Ove who has strict principles in life. The novel highlights how his life changes after a young and high-spirited family move in next door teaching him the value of togetherness.

Life-affirming novel The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

Published in 2020, this life-affirming novel by Matt Haig explores the themes of choices, regrets, philosophy, relationships, forgiveness, and the overall meaning of life. The story revolves around 35-year-old Nora Seed who lives a monotonous life. Regretting missed opportunities and past mistakes, she dies by suicide. However, Nora wakes up in the mysterious Midnight Library and gets the chance to make things right.