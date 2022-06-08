Lifestyle

National Best Friends Day: Why everyone needs a best friend

Best friends are always there for you, no matter what. Be it a jolly day when you want to lick ice cream and window shop fancy footwear at a mall or be it a bad day when all you need to do is vent out. On National Best Friends Day, let's discuss how the unbreakable bond of friendship is defined by your best friend.

#1 Comfort

Just like there are comfort foods, there are comfort people. The mere presence of that person will calm you down, and make you feel loved, and comforted. Your best friend won't need you to fill them in about your life, they already know everything. You can get right to the point of any matter because all the related information is already available to them.

#2 Boost of self esteem

On those days when you feel not confident enough, or doubt your abilities, your best friend comes to your aid. It's as if they know some magic words to conjure up your self-confidence and make you feel worthy and powerful. Good friends always develop our self-esteem. They believe we are important, and they value our company, making us feel heard, wanted, and loved.

#3 Growth

You share all sorts of experiences with your best friend. There may be ups and downs in life, and when we get stuck in our daily jostling, we often feel trapped and need someone to pull us out. It is that best friend who helps us get back up and start afresh, with their funny stories, fresh ideas, and new experiences.

#4 Honest feedback

Your bestie loves you no matter what and will do everything to make you happy. It's a soul connection. However, they will also be brutally honest with you when sharing feedback or giving their opinion on something. They mean well, and that is exactly what you need to grow in life. After all, blind support is not as good as a genuine opinion.

#5 Your free therapist

Your best friend is the perfect listener to all your nonsense (maybe some sense) discussions. You will find yourself running to them whenever something good or bad happens, and they're probably the first ones to know about it. Since they are very good listeners for you, they pretty much do the job of a therapist, who listens and advises you on life.