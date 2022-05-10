Lifestyle

5 Jeffrey Archer novels that are a must read

Written by Sneha Das May 10, 2022, 04:01 pm 2 min read

Before becoming an author, Jeffrey Archer had served as the Member of the Parliament.

If you are an ardent fan of Jeffrey Archer, then you must be familiar with his amazing collection of short stories, fiction, and non-fiction work. With simple storytelling, Archer's novels have unpredictable endings, twists, and revelations. The former mayor of London has sold over 320 million copies of his books across the world. Here are five best Jeffrey Archer novels you must read.

#1 Not A Penny More, Not A Penny Less

This 1976 novel is Archer's first book and is believed to have been inspired by the author's own experience of facing near-bankruptcy. The story revolves around four European men who get tricked and lose their money to wealthy criminal Harvey Metcalfe. The unlikely group of men comes together to take revenge against Metcalfe and get their hard-earned money back through a well-thought plan.

#2 Kane and Abel

Kane and Abel was published in 1979 and was ranked number one on New York Times Bestseller list. The novel tells the tale of two men who share the same birthday but are completely different from each other. Over a period of 60 years and three generations, the two battle for success and triumph that only one of them can have.

#3 Honour Among Thieves

Published in 1993, Honour Among Thieves tells the fictional story of the American Declaration of Independence getting stolen by Saddam Hussein to humiliate the USA over its win against Iraq in the 1991 Gulf War. Later, the Iraqi dictator burns the declaration publicly after several attempts to recover it. In this novel, Archer shows the various evil schemes of Hussein to humiliate the USA.

#4 The Fourth Estate

Published in 1996, The Fourth Estate discusses the mass media and press and is said to have been inspired by real-life media personalities Robert Maxwell and Rupert Murdoch. The novel tells the story of two powerful media bosses from different backgrounds and their battle to build the biggest media territory in the world. However, overreach and arrogance result in financial mishaps and disastrous consequences.

#5 False Impression

This mystery novel by Archer was published in 2005 and the storyline explores the idea of conspiracy and thrill as it talks about real-life events like the 9/11 attacks on New York. The story takes you through several countries and continents where a woman tries to sell a van Gogh painting to a Japanese steel magnate that her former employer is planning to acquire.