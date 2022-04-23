Lifestyle

World Book Day: Celebrating the treasure that lasts a lifetime

World Book Day: Celebrating the treasure that lasts a lifetime

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 23, 2022, 09:36 am 2 min read

World Book Day coincides with the birth and death anniversary of several authors (Photo credit: Piqsels)

Reading is a priceless technique to transport to different worlds from wherever you are. While reading helps children acquire a better vocabulary, learn about various cultures and gain general knowledge, it also brightens their imagination and uplifts their minds. To celebrate the bearer of this beautiful concept, and books, and encourage more people to read we have a dedicated Day, April 23.

#1 What is World Book Day?

World Book Day is also known as World Book and Copyright Day. Celebrated on April 23, it is an event organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to encourage reading, publishing, and copyright. World Book Day was first celebrated in 1995. Every year a World Book Capital is chosen to carry out activities to promote books and reading.

#2 History

Spanish writer Vicente Clavel Andrés, came up with the idea first in 1922 to honor author, Miguel de Cervantes. The day was first celebrated on Cervantes' birthday, October 7, 1926, but was moved to his death anniversary, April 23 in 1930. UNESCO decided World Book and Copyright Day be celebrated on the day, as it's the birth or death anniversary of several prominent authors.

#3 Was reading always this easy?

Thousands of years ago, clay tablets or stones were used to write on. This gradually evolved into papyrus then paper. The first-ever form of a book was accomplished by the Chinese in the 3rd century. It had thick pages made out of bamboo. By the mid-15th century, the advent of the printing press revolutionized books and made them commercially available for everyone.

#4 What happened in 2021?

This year, it will be the 26th edition of World Book Day. In 2021, to encourage reading on World Book and Copyright Day, UNESCO started a challenge on social media called #bookfacechallenge. Participants were to pick a book of their choice in any language and cover their faces fully or partially with the cover of the book to make it look well-merged.