Following a keto diet? Try these healthy carb-free drinks

Written by Sneha Das Jul 15, 2022

These keto-friendly drinks are healthy, nutritious and wholesome.

Keto is a high-fat, high protein, and low-carb diet that helps in weight loss. It makes the body use fat for energy, instead of carbohydrates. While water is the best drink to have while following a ketogenic diet, there are several other drinks that are nutritious and healthy. However, beware of the content of added sugars and carbs. Here are five healthy keto-friendly drinks.

Sugar-free Cucumber smoothie

This refreshing and creamy cucumber smoothie will offer you instant hydration, as it comes with zero added sugar or dairy, making it a great keto-friendly drink. You can also have this for breakfast. Blend together freshly peeled cucumber, avocado, salmon milk, ice, and sugar-free sweetener until smooth and thick. Pour this smoothie into a tall glass, garnish with a fresh cucumber slice, and enjoy.

Gluten-free Strawberry and avocado smoothie

This low-carb strawberry and avocado smoothie has a fruity and sweet flavor with a creamy and luscious texture It is loaded with vitamins and minerals and is naturally gluten-free, dairy-free, and sugar-free. Blend together avocado, homemade almond milk, and fresh strawberries until thick and creamy. Add some sugar-free sweetener and mix well. Pour into tall glasses, garnish with fresh strawberries and serve.

No banana Chocolate and peanut butter smoothie

A great meal replacement, this chocolate and peanut butter smoothie is made without bananas which are high in carbs. This drink is healthy and nutritious and will keep you hydrated and full for a longer time. Blend together avocado, vanilla extract, ice, creamy peanut butter, unsweetened almond milk, and unsweetened cocoa powder until smooth and thick. Pour into a tall glass and enjoy.

Refreshing Keto lemonade

If you are on keto and craving some lemonade on a hot summer day, then try this keto-friendly lemonade that has the perfect refreshing combination of tartness and sweetness. Squeeze the juice out of a lemon and strain it. Add the lemon juice to a glass and stir in chilled water, sugar-free sweetener, and two pinches of salt. Add ice and serve.

Cooling Blackberry mojito

This low-carb and non-alcoholic blackberry mojito will cool you down in the hot summer heat. The addition of mint to this recipe makes it more refreshing and cooling. Add fresh lime juice, liquid stevia, and sparkling water into a glass and gently stir the mixture until everything blends well. Next, add a sprig of mint, fresh blackberries, and crushed ice. Stir well and serve.