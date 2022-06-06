Lifestyle

Ooty: Your guide to traveling to this beautiful hill station

Written by Sneha Das Jun 06, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

Ooty is the perfect picturesque hill station to travel to this summer. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Popularly known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is a stunning resort town located in Tamil Nadu that is sure to give you some respite from the summer heat. From nature walks, motor-biking and trekking, to fishing and camping, Ooty is not only a delight for adventure enthusiasts but also for nature lovers. Here's everything you need to know about the hill station.

Accessibility How to reach Ooty?

Coimbatore Airport is the nearest, approximately 85 kilometers away from Ooty. You can take a bus or taxi from the airport to reach your destination. For those looking to travel by train, Mettupalayam Railway Station is about 51 kilometers from Ooty. You can also take a luxury or state-run bus from Bangalore, Chennai, and Mysore to reach Ooty.

Sightseeing Places to visit

Avalanche Lake is one of the must-visit tourist places when in Ooty. Popular for trout fishing, the lake was formed due to a massive slide in the 1800s. Do not miss out on Doddabetta Peak, one of the highest peaks in the Nilgiris situated at an altitude of 2,673 meters. Kalhatty Waterfalls, Ooty Lake, Mudumalai National Park, and Ooty Rose Garden are also must-visits.

Things to do Things to do

When in Ooty, you shouldn't miss the fun toy train ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Toy Train while enjoying the mesmerizing view of the forested landscape, lush green hills, and stunning valleys. You can also try the exotic tea flavors at the Tea Museum and buy some for yourself. Boating at the Ooty Lake and a trek to Doddabetta Peak are also a favorite.

Weather Best time to visit Ooty

Ooty can be visited all year round and it has a different charm in all seasons. However, the perfect time to visit Ooty is during the summer months as the weather remains pleasant and you can go sightseeing, enjoy nature walks, and indulge in various adventure activities. The average temperature does not rise above 20 degree Celsius during the summer season.

Lodging Lodging options in Ooty

There are a lot of accommodation options in Ooty that will make your stay even more memorable. You can find several hotels, resorts, homestays, and villas that give a mesmerizing view of the Nilgiris. If you want to get a nomadic experience, go for rural camp-like accommodation. Central Ooty is the best area to stay including Coonoor Road, Doddabetta Road, and Charing Cross.