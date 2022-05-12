Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Manali this summer

Written by Lahari Basu May 12, 2022, 12:27 pm 2 min read

Here's everything you need to know before a trip to Manali this summer. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

One of the best tourist destinations in India, Manali is a summer favorite. This hill station in Himachal Pradesh is popular for various reasons--the comfortable temperature providing respite from the heat, the jaw-dropping natural beauty, and its proximity to the national capital. If you are planning to travel to Manali this summer, here's all you need to know.

Accessibility How to reach Manali

There are plenty of buses from New Delhi to Manali. You can hop on an overnight bus to reach the hills early in the morning. The nearest airport is in Bhuntar, about 50 kilometers from Manali. Domestic flights connect Bhuntar with Delhi and Chandigarh. You can take a cab from here. You can also drive yourself and catch some scenic views on the way.

Attractions Popular places to visit in Manali

Hidimba Devi Temple is an ancient cave temple dedicated to Hidimbi Devi, wife of Bhima. The temple built by Raja Bahadur Singh in 1553 is situated around 1.5 km from Mall Road. You can also visit the Jogini waterfalls, Paradise Valley, Old Manali, Solang Valley, and Rohtang Pass, or sit by the Beas river and enjoy the blissful environment.

Weather Weather conditions and temperature in Manali during summers

The average high temperature in Manali in summer is between 25°C to 28°C, and the average low varies from 8°C to 13°C. Tourists do not need woolens during the day, but nights are chilly and it is advisable to carry light woolen wear. There may be snow at higher altitudes, but the whole valley is in full bloom.

Where to stay Manali has a host of lodging options

Manali has a lot of options for staying. There are of course hotels everywhere, but they also have hostels that are very suitable for budget travelers and backpackers. Manali has a host of homestay options all over the valley with friendly hosts and amazing local delicacies. Airbnbs are quite common too. If you are looking for offbeat lodging options, these are great.

Off the road Beat the crowd in offbeat Manali

If you want to be in less crowded places, it is better to make a stop at Manali and then set out for distant places. You can visit the Great Himalayan National Park, Jibhi, Sainj Valley, Tirthan Valley, and such places which are relatively less crowded and more serene. You can also trek to Beas Kund, Bhrigu Lake, or Spiti Valley.