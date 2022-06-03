Lifestyle

5 most scenic rail routes in the world

Who loves a nice long train journey? Sticking your head on the window and trying not to blink in fear of missing out on the scenery, are just a few practices that talk in-depth about your love for trains. Here is a list of the most beautiful train rides in the world, that will make you thankful for not choosing a flight.

#1 The Glacier Express, Switzerland

It's not for nothing that people have a different fancy for Switzerland. Starting off from St. Moritz and arriving in Zermatt, The Glacier Express takes you through the Swiss Alps and every possible landscape in between. This turns into a sightseeing journey as you spot the Landwasser Viaduct and the most famous Matterhorn peak. It is like a hotel on wheels offering five-course meals!

#2 TranzAlpine, New Zealand

This is a journey that offers you heavenly sights of the Southern Alps. Starting from Christchurch, the TranzAlpine travels through the fields of the Canterbury Plains alongside the Waimakariri River. Traveling uphill into the mountains, crossing the Staircase Viaduct, and passing through the Arthur's Pass National Park, the TranzAlpine heads on through the subtropical rainforests to reach the former gold mining town of Greymouth.

#3 The Flåm Railway, Norway

One of Norway's best attractions, this one-hour train journey offers some out worldly scenery leaving you awestruck. The tracks rise 863m from the starting point in the village of Flåm and travel through the deep ravines, waterfalls, and majestic peaks to Myrdal. Being one of the steepest rail routes in Europe, The Flåm Railway is magical when the landscape is covered in snow.

#4 Mandovi Express, Mumbai to Madgaon, India

This train ride from Mumbai to Madgaon is a memorable trip for those who love to check out the finest routes offered by the Indian Rail services. The Mandovi Express is known for serving appetizing regional cuisine during the 12-hour journey. Between click-worthy countryside views and yummilicious meals, you wouldn't know how soon you crossed the distance and reached your destination.

#5 Rocky Mountaineer from Banff to Vancouver, Canada

The journey on board the Rocky Mountaineer is a two-day long trip from the town of Banff in Alberta through the majestic Rockies to the city of Vancouver. The passing scenery is irresistibly gorgeous. If you do get to turn your head away from the window, splurge on GoldLeaf Service and enjoy meals, along with unlimited cocktails and snacks served by personable hosts.