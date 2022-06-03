Lifestyle

Gurez Valley: Your guide to traveling to this hidden gem

Jun 03, 2022

Gurez Valley is an offbeat destination in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located at 2,400 meters above sea level in the high Himalayas, Gurez Valley is a hidden gem in Kashmir waiting to be explored. Surrounded by majestic mountains and housing a diverse variety of fauna and wildlife, Gurez Valley is the perfect place to spend some peaceful time this summer. Here's everything you need to know about the place before paying a visit.

Accessibility How to reach Gurez Valley?

Srinagar Airport is the nearest, 140 kilometers away from Gurez Valley. You can take a cab to reach your destination. The nearest railway station is also in Srinagar. There are no direct buses from Srinagar to Gurez Valley. You need to get down at Bandipora and take another bus to Dawar. You can hire direct cabs from Srinagar, Pahalgam, Leh, Delhi, or Chandigarh.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit

When in Gurez Valley, don't forget to visit the Kishanganga River which is surrounded by stunning mountain ranges on both sides. Here, you can enjoy river rafting, trout fishing, and camping near the river. You must visit Habba Khatoon which is a pyramid-shaped mountain range. You can also visit the Habba Khatoon Spring here. Razdan Pass, Dawar, and Harmukh are other must-visit spots here.

Things to do Top things to do

Visit the Valley during July or August to witness the three-day Gurez Festival which organizes local dance performances, folk songs, and adventure events. You can indulge in some photography and click stunning pictures of the beautiful landscape. You can camp on the banks of the Kishanganga River and witness the amazing sunrise and sunset views or trek into the woods from Khandiyal Top.

Weather Best time to visit Gurez Valley

The months of April and September are the perfect time to visit Gurez Valley as the weather remains pleasant and soothing during this time. The average temperature in April rises to 15-20 degree Celsius during the day and 0-5 degree Celsius at night. The average temperature in September is around 15 degree Celsius which is perfect for sightseeing, photography, and adventure activities.

Lodging Lodging options in Gurez Valley

Gurez Valley has many budget-friendly guest houses, resorts, cottages, and luxury villas for tourists. You can book your stay in the Dawar town of Gurez Valley where you will find lots of affordable hotels and guest houses. You can also reserve a campsite in advance by the Kishanganga River if you are looking for some thrill and adventure.