5 most popular wedding destinations in Greece

Written by Sneha Das Jun 03, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Greece is one of the most exotic and romantic wedding destinations in the world.

Greece is a haven for tourists seeking an exotic vacation. The country is also becoming a popular choice for wedding celebrations owing to its pleasant climate, blue skies, and golden beaches. There are more than 6,000 islands in Greece where you can exchange vows amidst the serene backdrop with your loved ones in attendance. Here are five popular wedding destinations in Greece.

#1 Mykonos

Mykonos is an island in Greece where several couples tie the knot every year. Located in the Cycladic region of the Aegean Sea, you can organize a beach wedding here at Super Paradise Beach with a live DJ and open bar counter. You can also plan your wedding at Chora, a town in Mykonos that is known for its Cycladic architecture.

#2 Crete

Crete is one of the largest islands in Greece where you can organize a traditional wedding this summer. Located in the lap of nature, some of the popular spots to get married here include the Chapel of St. Nicholas, Lake Voulismeni, the beach of Georgioupolis, Theseus Beach, and St. Panteleimon. You can also organize a rustic wedding here at olive groves or orange orchards.

#3 Thessaloniki

The second-largest Greek city, Thessaloniki is a perfect choice if you are planning an urban wedding. The best time to host your wedding here is during early summer, early spring, or late fall. You can plan your wedding during Dimitria Festival which is held annually in September-December to keep your guests entertained. You can choose a rooftop, beach, or garden venue for the celebrations.

#4 Varkiza

One of the most scenic destinations in Greece, Varkiza is located in close proximity to Athens, the capital city of Greece which makes it convenient for tourists. Blessed with a green landscape and surrounded by palm trees and vegetation, you can organize a sunset ceremony here while arranging for waterfront nuptials. There are several parklands, beaches, and Mediterranean restaurants here to plan your reception.

#5 Santorini

One of the most popular and romantic wedding destinations in Greece, the breathtaking sunset views and picturesque landscape of Santorini makes it perfect to exchange wedding vows. However, remember to translate all the required documents into Greek by the Greek Embassy before you plan a wedding here. The best time to get married here is from April to October amidst the clear blue skies.