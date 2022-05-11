Lifestyle

5 ideas for a fun wedding reception

These fun wedding reception ideas will make the day memorable.

Looking for some fun and quirky ideas for your upcoming wedding reception party? Well, then you have landed on the right page. A wedding reception is basically a fun party that is thrown after your marriage ceremony to show hospitality toward the guests and celebrate the marriage. Here are five fun ideas to make your wedding reception unique, creative, and memorable.

#1 Choose a pastel color theme

In order to make your wedding reception stand out, choose a soothing pastel color theme rather than the usual vibrant theme that most guests automatically follow. You can also select a complete white theme for a classy and elegant vibe and match your outfits to the theme. Use strings of delicate lighting and pastel table decor for a contemporary look.

#2 Get on the dance floor

Instead of just standing and receiving guests on the decorated stage formally, let yourself loose and jazz up your first dance as a married couple. Wow your guests with a slow dance performance to kick start the celebrations. You can choose your favorite songs or simply ask the DJ to mash up several songs for a memorable and fun night.

#3 Arrange for a children's corner

Usually, children get bored at weddings as they don't find anything fun to do, and then it becomes a headache for parents who are not able to enjoy the function properly. Arrange for a fun children's corner to keep them busy and enjoy themselves to the fullest. Arrange for a jumping balloon, toys, and swings for them along with some colorful mocktails and snacks.

#4 Set up a quirky photo booth

Photo booths have taken over the wedding scene like never before. Arrange for one and customize it based on what you and your partner like or a personal moment you both shared. Ditch the usual flowery backdrops and opt for more rustic decorations with wooden adornments, and colorful tassels. Add hand-painted vehicle props and click quirky pictures on them to capture fun-loving moments.

#5 Plan a fun games night

Plan some fun activities for the reception to make the night more enjoyable and entertaining. You can plan for a limbo which is a classic dance game or set up a "pop the balloon" stall at your wedding space. You can organize a karaoke session or go old-school and play musical chairs. Paper dance is also a fun couples game for such occasions.