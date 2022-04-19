Lifestyle

Here's how to have a cozy home wedding

Small and sustainable weddings are gaining popularity. (Photo credit: Instagram)

With close friends and family in attendance, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at their Pali Hill apartment on April 14. Reportedly, just 30 odd guests attended the wedding, with the ceremony being held on their balcony. WOW! If you are looking to follow in RALIA's footsteps, we are here to help. Here is how to organize a cozy wedding ceremony at home.

#1 Keep your guest list short

It goes without saying that an intimate wedding demands a shorter guest list. Choose who you want to attend your special day and inform them in advance. Not opting for a big wedding leaves you with money to spend on other things. Create a welcome box for each guest based on what they like, or need, such as chocolates, a set of pens, etc.

#2 Send hand-written invitations

Since you now have a shorter guest list, how about writing your own wedding invitations? Plan your words and what you would want to write on the card. Then, pick a design and get a structure printed, while leaving out space for where your writing would go. You can both write on the card for an extremely personalized and heart-warming invite.

#3 Choose a space that suits everyone

Most apartments don't have a huge balcony, so no need to fret. Rather, shift the functions to open spaces like the terrace or a spacious backyard. Remember to leave some breathing space. If your budget allows, book an Airbnb home for the whole function. It will still be cheaper and more sustainable than booking a banquet hall.

#4 Take care of décor

Keep things simple, homely, and not too gaudy. Keep light or stackable furniture to free up space when needed. Try to utilize things you already have and introduce some décor elements to the front entry, maybe create an archway with flowers and fairy lights to get that festive feel. Invest in a good photographer and give them a prior tour of the venue.

#5 Go creative with food options

Instead of the usual wedding buffet, go creative and serve food that isn't usually associated with weddings. Create a cozy homely vibe indoors or on the terrace for a pleasant dining experience. You can also have a casual meal, like a barbecue or burgers, if your guests are open to it. A small wedding lets you take into account food preferences and allergies better.