5 cold soup recipes to beat the summer heat

These chilled soups will cool down your body during the summer season.

A warm bowl of soup is enough to rejuvenate you during the winters or make you feel comfortable when you are sick. But what about the summer season? You will be surprised to know that chilled soups are a thing and will keep you refreshed during the scorching summer heat. Packed with cooling ingredients, try these cold soup recipes to beat the summer heat.

#1 Tomato and cucumber soup

This chilled soup made with fresh juicy tomatoes and cucumber will cool down your body and keep you hydrated. Put chopped tomatoes, diced cucumbers, red bell peppers, garlic cloves, pepper, and salt in a bowl. Add bread crumbs, olive oil, lemon juice, coriander leaves, and paprika to it and mix well. Blend all the ingredients into a fine and smooth paste and serve chilled.

#2 Pea and mint soup

This soup can be had both hot and cold. Add mint stalks to chicken stock. Saute some chopped garlic, green peas, and onions in olive oil and cook for three-five minutes. Add the chicken stock, salt, and pepper to the mix and let it simmer for eight-10 minutes. Add sour cream and blend the soup. Chill in the refrigerator and garnish with mint leaves.

#3 Spinach and avocado soup

Partially boil the baby spinach leaves. Then, add the spinach leaves to a blender along with avocado flesh, one cup of fresh cream, and green chilies, and stir well. Add garlic cloves, fresh ginger paste, spring onions, soaked and peeled almonds, salt, and pepper, and blend everything well into a smooth paste. Refrigerate the soup. Garnish with some coriander and fresh cream before serving.

#4 Chilled watermelon and mint soup

What's better than a chilled bowl of watermelon and mint soup on a hot summer's afternoon? Packed with antioxidants, electrolytes, vitamins, and nutrients, watermelons will keep you energized and hydrated. Blend cubed de-seeded watermelon along with lemon juice, chopped fresh mint, and honey to form a smooth paste. Refrigerate for at least two hours. Garnish with fresh mint leaves and serve chilled.

#5 Gazpacho

Who said tomato soup always needs to be served hot? Spain's popular dish gazpacho is a tomato and raw vegetable-based soup that is served chilled. Add tomato puree, cucumber, capsicum, onion, and garlic to a blender. Then, add vegetable stock, red wine vinegar, hot pepper sauce, salt, and black pepper, and blend until smooth. Garnish with red capsicum, onion, and chives, and serve chilled.