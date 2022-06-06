Lifestyle

Top 5 tourist places in Binsar, Uttarakhand

Written by Sneha Das Jun 06, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Binsar has a lot in store for its tourists. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Located in Uttarakhand, Binsar is a beautiful hill station that is an ideal place to spend a peaceful and relaxing vacation amidst the clear blue skies and the stunning green landscape. Blessed with a wide range of flora and fauna, the hilly paradise offers picturesque views of the Himalayan peaks like Trishul, Panchachuli, Shivling, etc. Here are five must-visit tourist places in Binsar.

#1 Zero Point

The highest point in Binsar, Zero Point is located on the premises of the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. Situated at an elevation of 2,412 meters above sea level, you have to take a trek of about two kilometers to reach the place, which is all worth it. The hilltop offers a 360-degree view of the Himalayas including the Kedarnath, Nanda Devi, Shivling, and Trishul.

#2 Kasar Devi Temple

Dedicated to Kasar Devi, the Kasar Devi Temple is one of the popular spiritual sites to visit in Binsar. The splendid architecture and rich heritage of this sacred temple attract a lot of devotees throughout the year. The temple is surrounded by gorgeous pine trees, adding to its beauty. It is believed that Swami Vivekananda used to meditate here during the 19th century.

#3 Khali Estate

If you are looking for a place to rejuvenate and unwind your mind, then visit the Khali Estate which will leave you mesmerized with its sprawling lawn area covered with lush green grass. The heritage estate served as the residence of Kumaon's former commissioner, Sir Henry Ramsay. You can enjoy a fun picnic here or trek to nearby villages for some adventure and thrill.

#4 Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary

Surrounded by oak, pine, and rhododendrons, the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary was originally established in 1988 to protect the broad-lived oak trees of the Himalayas. You can enjoy a thrilling jungle safari here while soaking in some nature and witnessing the green landscape. The sanctuary houses around 200 species of birds. When here, you can spot Himalayan bears, jungle cats, foxes, and leopards.

#5 Chitai Golu Devta Temple

Another popular spiritual tourist spot in Binsar, the Chitai Golu Devta Temple is around four kilometers away from the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. The sacred temple is dedicated to the deity of Kumaon and the most unique feature of the temple is that devotees offer brass bells to the deity instead of sweets. Devotees write their wishes on paper and attach them to the bells.