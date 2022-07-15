Lifestyle

Visiting Denmark? Check out these amazing national parks

These national parks in Denmark should be on every nature lover's list. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Located in northern Europe, Denmark is well-known for its rich history, culture, traditions, and heritage. The place will make you curious with its ancient and unique relics and sculptures from the Stone Age and Iron Age. Several national parks have been developed in the country recently to protect its rich landscape and natural reserves. Here are five must-visit national parks in Denmark.

Windsurfing Thy National Park

The Thy National Park was established in 2008 in Jutland on its Northwest coastline. Spread across an area of 200 square kilometers, the terrestrial part of the park is covered with grasslands and windswept dunes. The park shares an ocean that adds to its beauty. You can spot red deer and roe deer here, and also enjoy golfing, and windsurfing.

Ecotourism destination Mols Bjerge National Park

Established in 2009 as an ecotourism destination, the Mols Bjerge National Park is located in the Syddjurs Municipality of Central Jutland. Named after the stunning Mols Hills, the park is spread across an area of 180 square kilometers and is covered with rare species of Danish plants. The park includes a section called Ree Park that houses 800 wildlife species including 80 endangered species.

Black Sun Wadden Sea National Park

One of Denmark's largest national parks, the Wadden Sea National Park was opened to the public in 2010. Spread across 1,459 square kilometers, the park extends from the southern side of Denmark's West Coast to Germany's border. This park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is well-known for a unique phenomenon called the Black Sun that happens during autumn and winter.

Bidstrup Skovene Skjoldungernes Land National Park

Located near Roskilde Fjord, the Skjoldungernes Land National Park has been named after the first king of the first Danish royal dynasty. Housing different species of birds, the park has a large forested area called Bidstrup Skovene which is spread across 10.76 square kilometers. When here, you must visit the Ledreborg Manor and Roskilde Cathedral which are located within the park.

Heathlands Rebild National Park

One of the most popular national parks in Denmark, the Rebild National Park is located in the Region of Nordjylland in Denmark. It was established in 1912 by Danish immigrants living in the USA. The park is covered with lush heathlands and houses a vast variety of shrubs. It's the perfect place to observe American Independence Day by Danish Americans on July 4.