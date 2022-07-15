Lifestyle

Simple tips to rainproof your makeup this monsoon

Written by Sneha Das Jul 15, 2022

These monsoon makeup tips will make your skin look flawless and matte.

All the hard work you put into getting a flawless makeup base can get washed off easily during the monsoon. It's important to keep your makeup simple and prevent an ugly meltdown. Monsoon can make your skin patchy and the high humidity can lead to dripping eyeliners and smudging lip shades. Here are five tips to rainproof your makeup.

Prepping your face First, prep your face and use a water-based moisturizer

It's important to prep your skin well in order to keep your makeup in place for a long time and avoid melting. Cleanse your face using a mild oil-free cleanser. Then, rub an ice cube on your face for 15 minutes to make your makeup long-lasting and minimize pore sizes. Follow it up with a water-based moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated.

Powder-based makeup Prime your face and use powder-based makeup

It's recommended to avoid liquid formulae during the monsoon season as the humidity can make your makeup messy and patchy. After prepping your face, use a lightweight matte finish primer. Next, use a powder foundation for a non-greasy, fresh, and matte look. These foundations are long-lasting and offer full coverage. You can also skip foundation and concealer completely and use a matte compact instead.

Eye makeup Use waterproof eye makeup

If you want to save your eye makeup from smudging and dripping, use waterproof kajal and eyeliner. Remember to hydrate your eyelid before applying eyeliner. You can use a felt-pen liner for a flawless matte finish. Go for a brown or white kajal pencil instead of black. Also, opt for waterproof mascara and powder-based eyeshadows in pastel and beige shades.

Lipsticks and blush Use a powder-based blush and soft matte lipsticks

Ditch the cream-based blush during the monsoon season and go for a powder-based one for a matte effect and to make it last longer. Choose subtle shades like pink and peach for a natural finish. Use a soft matte lipstick in the shade of pink, light brown, or nude that is transfer-proof. Apply a moisturizing lip balm 15-20 minutes before applying your lip shade.

Setting spray Lastly, use a makeup setting spray

A makeup setting spray is extremely essential during humid weather to seal your makeup and make it shine-free. Choose a lightweight and non-sticky setting spray that will make your makeup last longer and prevent smearing and smudging. Remember to gently spray the formula from a distance of six inches in a T-formation first and then in an X-formation, across your face.