Last updated on Dec 24, 2020, 12:10 am
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.8 update for its Nord N10 5G smartphone in parts of Europe and North America.
As per the changelog, it brings updates like optimized power consumption, connection stability, an improved camera experience, and system stability.
It also bumps the Android security patch to December 2020 and Google Mobile Services package to September 2020.
Here are more details.
The firmware carries version number 10.5.8.BE89BA for Europe and 10.5.8.BE86AA for North America. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is equipped with a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.1) selfie snapper.
The OnePlus Nord N10 5G draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Oxygen OS and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
