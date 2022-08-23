Lifestyle

Does eating slowly help one lose weight? Let's find out!

Does eating slowly help one lose weight? Let's find out!

Written by Sneha Das Aug 23, 2022, 08:02 pm 2 min read

Eating slowly can help in weight loss and ensure better nutrient absorbtion.

Eating meals has become a rather hurried job, leading to many health issues including weight gain. According to several studies, eating slowly can be a much smarter approach and even help you get rid of those extra kilos. Not just that, it also offers better nutrient absorption and greater satisfaction. Here's why you should start eating slowly, especially to reduce weight.

Calorie intake Eating slow can help you eat less, decreasing calorie intake

If you eat slowly, you may end up consuming lesser calories than usual. Research says slow eaters are much skinnier than fast eaters, becoming 42% less likely to suffer from obesity. A study reveals that the average calorie intake decreases by 9.5% when people chew 1.5 times more than normal, and around 15% when they chew twice as much.

Fullness hormones Eating slowly keeps you full

When you eat quickly, your brain does not get enough time to receive fullness signals, which often leads to overeating. Eating slowly, meanwhile, increases your satiety by triggering your fullness hormones and decreasing the amount of food consumed. Interestingly, as per research, when young people suffering from obesity eat slowly, they experience higher levels of fullness.

Chewing Eating slowly promotes thorough chewing

When you eat slowly, you tend to chew your food properly before swallowing which helps in reducing calorie intake. In fact, chewing food thoroughly also ensures better digestion and absorption. Many studies have shown that people who are overweight don't chew their food properly. Separately, another study showed that fullness hormones are stimulated after increasing the number of chews per bite.

Timing How much time you should take to finish your food?

How slow is too slow? Well, it's recommended to only take 20 minutes to finish off a meal. This ensures better digestion and weight management. According to a study, chewing every bite for 30 seconds can reduce the chances of unhealthy snacking later on. Although this can reduce meal enjoyment, chewing your food for 10-15 seconds also does a fair job.

Some tips How to eat slowly and lose weight?

Do not keep yourself starved. Instead, try to eat your food on time and practice healthy snacking in between to avoid overeating. It is difficult to slow down when you are extremely hungry. Eat more fiber-rich offerings that require a lot of chewing. Drink a glass of water before every meal to reduce your calorie intake and practice mindful eating.