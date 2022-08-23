Lifestyle

Here's how you can decorate your study room

Written by Sneha Das Aug 23, 2022

These decor ideas will make your study room more soothing and ensure maximum productivity.

Who said your study room needs to be boring with just a chair and desk to work on? Adding a punch of creativity and a touch of your personality to your study space can increase your concentration and ensure maximum productivity. On that note, here are five fantastic ways through which you can spruce up your study room. Check them out.

Location Choose the right space for maximum productivity

Choose a quiet space as it can help you concentrate better and work smarter. You can even decide on a small corner in your bedroom as your study space and use curtains to separate it from the rest of the room. Another idea is to place your study table near a window so that you never fall short of fresh air and natural light.

Storage Make room for your supplies

Select a desk that is large enough to accommodate your daily use items like books, laptops, etc. A comfortable chair that is of the right height ensures that you maintain a correct body posture throughout. Also, make sure that you have adequate storage to keep your writing tools, printer, and other items. This will keep your space tidy and clutter-free.

Make it fun Bring in some colors and patterns

If you want to paint the wall or add an artistic wallpaper, then we recommend you to choose a light color as it can easily make the space look calmer and aesthetically pleasing. Since light colors open up the space, while dark shades can make it look gloomy, you can always play safe with shades like pastel yellow or ice blue.

Creative streak Decorate your wall with the things you like

You can hang some vibrant curtains to amp up your space more. Personalize your study space by adding a cork board and use it to pin photos or to-do lists. A wall clock can be a valuable addition to keep a check on time. You can also stick posters of your favorite artists and motivational quotes, or hang framed pictures of friends and family.

Make it productive The final add-ons to your study table

Stay motivated and get your work done on time by keeping a calendar or scheduler on your desk to mark important dates and information. You can color-code your calendar to increase productivity and read everything at a glance. Place a cute lamp with a stylish white bulb on your desk for ample lighting. You can also consider keeping an indoor plant.