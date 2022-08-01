Lifestyle

5 peanut recipes you need to try

Written by Sneha Das Aug 01, 2022, 07:42 pm 2 min read

These peanut recipes are healthy, nutritious, and delicious.

Packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, peanuts are full of nutrition and are one of the most preferred snacks around the world. These small nuts have an earthy flavor and contain a substance that elevates your serotonin levels keeping depression at bay. This food also helps lower your cholesterol levels and keep your heart healthy. Here are five delicious recipes using peanuts.

Crispy Indian sweet Peanut chikki

Saute chopped jaggery for two minutes in a kadhai. Keep stirring continuously for three minutes till foam forms and the color changes. Add roasted peanuts and mix. Place the mixture on a greased platform while mixing it upside down with a ladle. Pat the mixture with greased hands and give it a shape to set into. Cut into equal squares when cool and serve.

Healthy chaat Peanut chaat

Put boiled peanuts into a large bowl. Add chaat masala, homemade green chutney, Kashmiri red chili powder, and mix until the spices are combined well. Add chopped onion, boiled sweet corn, grated raw mango, chopped tomato, pomegranate, boiled and cubed potato, coriander, salt, and lemon juice, and mix well. You can enjoy this healthy and flavorful chaat as an evening snack.

Sweet, luscious halwa Peanut halwa

This peanut halwa is healthy, rich in protein, and a perfect dessert. Saute crushed peanuts in ghee. Fry them until they are golden brown. Add milk and let it boil while stirring the mixture occasionally. Add sugar and cook for two-three minutes. Next, add almonds and cardamom and mix well. Garnish with some more dry fruits and serve warm.

Warm rice dish Peanut rice

Roast peanuts, urad daal, chana daal, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, and dried and red chili in some oil. Add grated coconut and roast for one minute. Cool the spices and blend them well into a powder. Saute mustard seeds, some peanuts, and curry leaves in oil. Add cooked rice, prepared masala powder, and salt and mix well. Simmer for five minutes and serve hot.

Crunchy cookies Peanut cookies

Spread butter on a baking sheet. Use an electric mixer to cream softened butter, light brown sugar, and granulated sugar in a mixing bowl. Add eggs and vanilla extract and beat well. Next, add flour, peanuts, and baking powder and blend again. Place rounded tablespoons of the batter onto the greased baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. Drizzle melted chocolate on top.